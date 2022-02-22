FAIRMONT — Masks will no longe be mandatory in Marion County Schools Board, effective Feb. 22.
Masks will be totally optional, including on busses.
The COVID-19 precaution which has been in place since the start of the school year last August has finally been lifted by Superintendent Donna Hage in collaboration with the Marion County Health Department and Administrator Lloyd White.
"I am pleased to announce, due to some decrease in cases, that we will be under a mask optional advisory effective tomorrow, Feb. 22," Hage said Monday evening ata regular board meeting. "We will keep all other mitigation strategies in place in our schools."
The mandate was implemented last fall in response to the sharp rise in case numbers of the Delta variant of COVID-19. In January, the policy was reevaluated and extended to March 1 due to the Omicron variant.
Now, Hage has lifted the order a week early.
The last several board meetings were attended by groups from the community calling into question the validity of masks and calling the mandate superficial. Both Hage and White have said that the majority of cases in the schools were spread outside the campuses.
Members of the community were frustrated that students were free to go maskless at sports functions and outside school, but masks were required once the bell rang. White said that this wasn't really part of his decision making, and that he's following the science.
"Outside the school setting we weren't wearing masks... and while it's unfortunate that those things were happening, that did not enter into my decision," White said. "What entered into my decision was the number of cases in risk factors."
White encourages parents to still consider masks and that students will still be following other mitigation strategies.
Bullying
Several parents attended Monday's board meeting to speak out on severe incidents of bullying taking place in Marion County Schools.
Trish Papalii, a parent of a student who attends East Fairmont Middle School, represented a group of parents who all have students that have been the targets of bullying this school year.
Papalii said nothing has been done, and what has been done, was merely a slap on a wrist.
"I'm a passionate mother, and I don't care if it's my child or anyone else's. I'm begging you and I'm demanding that you do what you're supposed to do for these kids because you're failing us and you're failing these kids," Papalii said to the board.
She spoke for nearly 20 minutes, recounting the stories and harassment her child and other students have endured. Racial slurs, physical assault, ridicule from fellow students and even teachers were reported by Papalii.
In October of 2021, Papalii and other parents came to the board office in protest of the lack of action on bullying reports. Monday night she said that nothing has been done since, she's back and will keep coming back until something is done.
Since October, the board has toyed with the idea of taking a second look at their bullying policy, with Boardmember James Saunders calling for a formal work session to look at the topic for the last several months.
Hage went over some of the things she's been working on to help prevent bullying. She's been working on a hand-out that goes over what bullying is and how to report it effectively as well as streamlining the bullying incident report forms, placing them online and making them easier to trace.
"Those are steps that we need to take, and we need to do better," Hage said.
The board has scheduled a special work session to address bullying on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m.
"I've spent most of my professional life and career making sure the things we talked about tonight don't happen," Board President Mary Jo Thomas said. "I've been involved making sure [bullying] doesn't happen not only professionally but as a volunteer. Zero tolerance to me is zero tolerance, it's the enforcement we have to work on."
In other business:
- The school board recognized the county's 12 schools who have become certified Purple Star Award schools. Marion County has the second-most schools in the state receiving the honor.
- The board renewed the faculty and staff stipend for work done outside of work hours.
- The board announced the ribbon cutting of the new STEAM Center on Feb. 26.
- The board voted to join in a national litigation against Juul and its marketing of vape products.
The board's new regularly scheduled meeting will be March 7 at 6 p.m.
