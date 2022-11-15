FAIRMONT — As the results of the Nov. 8 election are certified, Marion County School officials are thankful voters passed the excess levy.
The voter-approved levy funds 20% of the public school budget in Marion County, which totals around $21 million each year.
The current levy in place doesn't expire until July 2024, but due to a change in how special elections are called in West Virginia, the school district was forced to place the levy on this year's ballot, rather than wait until May 2024.
Unofficial election results show the levy passing with 55 percent of the vote, coasting past the 50 percent plus one needed for approval.
School Board President Donna Costello attributed the levy's passage to the work of the levy committee, which spread the word about the impact the levy has and distributed campaign material supporting the measure.
"We had a very strong committee and committee chair. We had people from across the county — from the northern end to the Fairmont side — who believed in this levy and who believed that we want nothing but the best for the students in Marion County," Costello said. "They worked very hard to get that message across."
Leading the committee was Mary Jo Thomas, the school board president who preceded Costello. During Thomas' time on the board, she was outspoken about the importance of the levy.
When faced with a run for reelection, Thomas decided to step back and focus on getting the levy passed. She did just that.
"The committee was wonderful and we all worked very hard and it really was a grassroots effort," Thomas said. "[Marion County] has the longest continuous support for the levy and for good reason. The people of Marion County are committed to excellence in education. We're so excited that it passed."
Marion County does have the longest-supported levy in West Virginia's 55 counties, running back 75 years, according to Thomas.
Not all counties are as lucky. Upshur County, just south of Marion, had 51 percent voters deny imposing a school levy.
Thomas said that having been a student, teacher and board member in Marion County's school system, the levy has been vital every step of the way.
"You don't think about it when you're a kid... but someone paid it forward for us so we would have a good education. Now it's our turn to pay it forward for others," Thomas said. "We have good people in this county and we want the best for our students."
The levy's impacts will not only be felt by the students, but by the employees of the district. The Marion County Bord of Education is the largest employer in the county and among the levy's many benefits to students, it also funds benefits and salaries for staff and faculty in the schools.
School Superintendent Donna Hage agrees. To her, the passage of the levy shows that the citizens of Marion County believe in the mission of education and its importance.
"I think that shows a lot of faith in what public education does and [the levy's passage] is vital to us as we move forward in making decisions about facilities, technology, instructional materials and personnel," Hage said.
Election canvass
While the unofficial results are in, county election officials are still hard at work to certify the results and are engaging in the official canvassing this week.
Three precincts are randomly picked to be reviewed and hand counted and all provisional ballots are taken down and reviewed to make sure all the necessary paperwork is tabulated and accounted for.
As far as midterm elections go, 2022 was a big turnout for Marion County, according Marion County Clerk of Court Julie Kincaid. According to election records, 44.6 percent of the county's registered voters turned out to vote, resulting in 16,420 ballots cast.
Of that total, over 4,000 took advantage of early voting.
Election night had a few bumps with machines giving some trouble, but all-in-all Kincaid said election night as a smooth process.
"Thankfully everything went smoothly. We had a few minor issues at some of the precincts, but nothing major," Kincaid said. "It did result in a few of our precincts coming in later in the evening, but it wasn't too bad."
