FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education is taking recent reports of bullying seriously.
Monday night, at its regularly scheduled meeting, the board reviewed several of the changes and updates to the district's policy on bullying. Last Monday, the board met with principals from around the county and discussed what changes are most needed.
The issues arose after several parents petitioned the board at the last meeting to look into the bullying policy and address the issues.
The course was settled, and a panel of principals will meet to update the policy while internal updates are made to streamline the reporting process. The bullying policy that is currently in place was instituted in 2018 by a similar process.
"From the work session there were several ideas that will be fostered over the next several months," School Superintendent Donna Hage said. "We want to pull back together some [principal] representatives to look at the state policy and look at our discipline actions to make sure they line up across the county."
The new panel will use updates that have already been completed. Hage said that the central office is planning to release a digital, harassment report form next week.
One of the largest issues with the current system was the lack of a tracking system, making it difficult for parents and faculty to follow up on complaints. With the digital and new, physical report forms, each case will be given a number and the complainant will receive a notice that the report has been received and is being investigated.
"I really appreciated the workshop we had on bullying," Boardmember James Saunders said. "I would hope and pray that now we have the same policy across every school. ...And I hope we get a check-off, to-do list so we know everybody is on the same page."
The checklist Saunders referred to was pitched in the work session and is already carried out in the district with student expulsions. The board is hoping to apply a similar system to the harassment reports.
"With our expulsions... the principal is given a checklist now, so they have a complete expulsion packet," Hage said. "It was pitched to do a similar thing with these bullying reports in order to get the information out to the families and students as much as we can."
The board is also planning to distribute information about the definitions of harassment and bullying so students and parents know when to file a complaint.
Masks now optional
It has been two weeks since the district lifted its mask mandate and COVID-19 cases continue to fall in the schools. There have been 40 cases in the last two weeks, which is a drop from previous reported numbers.
Hage said that in her travels around the county, she's seen just as many students continuing to wear masks as there are students who are no longer masking.
"I didn't know what to anticipate when I went out into schools after the masks were lifted, but I saw equally as many students and staff wearing masks as were not," Hage said. "I think that's very positive for us that we've given that choice and that we've continued to do the other mitigation strategies as well. The mask is just one tool in that process."
Other business:
- The board congratulated the faculty and staff who worked to get the STEAM Room up and running after a successful ribbon cutting last week.
- The board thanked Tim Slamick, for his 52 years of service to Marion County Schools. Slamick's retirement was approved by the board Monday. He was the county's second most tenured teacher.
- The board heard presentations from Kim Middlemas, from Pleasant Valley Elementary School, and John Michael, principal of Marion County Technical Center.
The board's next regularly scheduled meeting will be March 21 at 6 p.m. at the central office.
