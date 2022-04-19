FAIRMONT — Marion County teachers got their wish for this year's proposed personnel shuffle.
Of the seven proposed faculty transfers presented at this month's first board meeting, only one was passed. Monday night, the Marion County Board of Education rescinded that transfer, nullifying all seven that were proposed.
Not wanting to "give the appearance of being arbitrary," at the request of the board president, the board voted to rescind the only faculty transfer to pass during the emotional April 4 board meeting. The faculty member who would've been added to the district's transfer list is an assistant principal at Barrackville Elementary Middle School.
"In no way does this say [the superintendent's] recommendations weren't good," Board President Mary Jo Thomas said. "In my opinion, the transfers, for fiscal reasons, should've all gone through but they did not, so that left the question, why only one?"
Would the transfer have passed and not have been rescinded, it would have caused another assistant principal to be terminated to make room for the lateral move. The motion to terminate that contract was on Monday night's agenda but was pulled due to the rescission.
School Superintendent Donna Hage said that when she initially made the recommendation to add the seven faculty to the transfer list, that recommendation was made as a package. She agrees with the board's decision to rescind the single transfer that made it through but stands by her recommendation for those seven proposed transfers.
"I presented those [seven] as a package to the board as a commitment that I look at every layer of the school system in making those recommendations and I still stand behind those as a complete plan," Hage said. "To pull just one of those out in isolation I wouldn't recommend to do, and the board president was concerned it seemed arbitrary that only one went through."
The board is not in the clear just yet with personnel matters. Monday's agenda included the list of faculty and staff who were offered contract renewals for the upcoming school year.
If a member was not offered a renewal, they will have the opportunity to a hearing before the board later this month.
AFT qualms
The Marion County chapter of the American Federation of Teachers took issue with an editorial published by the Times West Virginian regarding this month's transfer hearings and addressed the board to clear up what AFT considered misconceptions.
Frank Caputo, who represented the chapter, read the union's response to the editorial, citing the language referring to the teachers and parents as an "angry mob" as uncalled for and a misrepresentation of the group's actions at the transfer hearings.
Watching the recordings of the hearings, it's plain to see several members in attendance spoke out of turn, having to be quieted by the board president several times.
The letter also complained that the editorial said the parents and teachers were misinformed at the hearings, the letter read, "Parents came armed with factual information, freely shared with AFT and other parties for the express intent of not losing personnel..."
The majority of the board agreed with Caputo's sentiment, saying the language of "angry mob" was not completely accurate.
The board will reconvene for its next regular meeting May 2.
