FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education is all on board with School Superintendent Donna Heston's progress.
Monday afternoon, the board met for an executive session to conduct its annual performance review of the superintendent and Heston's progress meets the board's 2022-23 goals.
After over an hour behind closed doors, the board exited executive session to give its evaluation of Heston's performance regarding the five goals the board set last September.
"It is unanimous by this board that Superintendent Heston has exceeded or met all goals established by this board of education," Board President Donna Costello said. "The board is pleased with the work and commitment that Dr. Heston has shown to Marion County Schools."
The five goals set by the board were published on the BOE's website. Reflecting on those goals, Heston was pleased with her moves made toward meeting them.
Goal one is centered around achievement and student growth. Heston presented the board with the most recent benchmark data showing the strides made across the district to repair the damage done to the learning levels by COVID-19.
The board highlighted English language arts and mathematics as areas for growth, while Heston said such targeted approaches as hiring subject-area interventionists, student class credit recovery and summer school activities have paid off and scores are trending upward.
The second goal was increasing community engagement, including collaboration with local businesses and institutions.
Heston gave a report on the success of several community programs and partnerships that have been implemented this school year. Top of her list was the new Young Leaders program being developed in tandem with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce as well as the STEAM activities happening in the community that is getting families engaged in their child's learning.
The third goal was to increase family engagement in the success of students. The additions of a Multi-Cultural Fair and a county-wide career fair were both required by this goal, both of which Heston and her staff implemented.
The fourth goal was to introduce a plan to reduce the county's personnel overages by 15 percent during contract negotiation season. At a recent work session, Heston presented her plan to do just that without any reduction in force.
The fifth and final goal was to foster a safe learning environment, which taps into elements of safety and security protocols. The school district has partnered with local law enforcement and the county's department of homeland security to conduct physical safety assessments of all the buildings under the ownership of the district.
The final findings from those evaluations have been presented to the board and the specific actions to be taken will be decided by the board members in a future work session.
In addition to these actions, metal detectors have been installed on a trial basis at high schools and the implementation of facial recognition software has been installed at West Fairmont Middle School.
Overall, Heston was pleased with the board's findings in the evaluation.
"I'm always honored to serve Marion County Schools," Heston said. "I was also very honored that the board chose to give me a satisfactory evaluation and that they highlighted traits in my work that are very important to me."
