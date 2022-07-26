FAIRMONT — With the levy vote coming up sooner than usual, Marion County Schools are pulling together to push for its passage.
Due to a change in the rules surrounding special elections that was passed by the West Virginia legislature this year, the school district can no longer call a special election for the excess levy vote.
The board was left with two choices, wait to place in on the ballot in May of 2024 — the same year the levy expires — or place it up for vote this November, giving ample time to prepare. The board chose the latter.
The excess levy in Marion County pays for 20 percent of the district's $105 million budget and supplies huge buckets of money that fund everything from personnel to gasoline for the buses.
Monday afternoon, school board members met at the central office to hold a work session to get a unified position for the messaging for the levy as well as informing the board of what's at stake were the levy to fail.
Scott Reider, the school district's treasurer, sat in on the meeting and laid out the numbers in detail. This cycle is much different from years past due to the requirement that the levy vote must be on a primary or general election ballot.
"It seems crazy to be doing an excess levy this early, but that's the hand we've been dealt," Reider said. "So, we're trying to be proactive with it."
The current levy went into effect in 2019 and doesn't expire until June 2024. Usually, these meetings wouldn't be happening until closer to the expiration, but not this time.
Board members discussed the possible verbiage that will be used to promote passage of the levy and any accompany marketing materials that can be produced to give to the public. While the board and its members cannot publicly campaign for the levy's passage, it can provide information to the parents and students as well as appoint a committee to run a campaign supporting the levy's approval.
The board is hopeful that Marion County voters' track record of supporting the levy will continue. Marion County residents have voted to pass the school levy since 1947.
The two biggest points the board wants to make known are that the levy on the ballot is not a new tax, just a continuation of what is already in place, and that this money is going directly to improve the quality of education provided to the students of Marion County.
"This is a very important election, and I think people need to understand that this board and previous boards — our first priority has always been what's best for the kids," Board Vice President Tom Dragich said.
The levy vote will be on the ballot in November.
School safety update
In the past several weeks, Marion County Schools have teamed up with local emergency responders and law enforcement to assess the safety of the county's schools and bring the facilities and their emergency readiness up to current-day standards.
Monday, before the levy discussion was held, the board heard an update on how that is going.
Recently, the team composed of county school officials, the county sheriff, local and Fairmont police and fire and the 911 center held a walkthrough of White Hall Elementary to run through a checklist of potential weaknesses and to standardize things such as numbering doors and windows.
"These are not 'gotcha' moments for principals, these will be an assessment of where we need to do better so we can proactively prevent something bad from happening," School Superintendent Donna Hage said. "This will give us a unified system at our schools, so no matter what law enforcement agency is responding to our schools they will expect the same standard."
Andy Neptune, head of facilities for the district, has tagged along on several of the walkthroughs and reported to the board Monday to say that this is giving the principals and administrators a lot of information to work with, information that will be shared with the board soon.
"Our personnel are very excited about this. I think that this is really going to be a lot of great information to give back to the board and our schools ... it's going to meet with a lot of positive things," Neptune said.
