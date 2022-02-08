FAIRMONT — Donna Hage will be Marion County's superintendent of schools for the next four years.
Monday night, the Marion County Board of Education voted unanimously to renew Hage for a four-year contract. After the vote, the attendees in the room gave Hage a standing ovation.
All five board members were present, with one — James Saunders — attending via phone.
Hage's new contracted salary is $125,000, with a $5,000 bonus for her doctoral status and a yearly increase of another $5,000. Her current contract is for $120,000 and ends June 30, 2022.
Attending Monday night's board meeting were several faculty and community members who took to the podium to thank the board for presenting the contract offer to Hage. Some even said the board ought to increase her salary.
Kristin DeVaul, principal of North Marion High School, gave a heartfelt speech about how Hage has gone above and beyond the call of duty of normal school superintendent.
"In the short time [Hage] has been with us in Marion County, it's no secret that she is present and involved and it's no secret that she is passionately driven to move Marion County Schools in a forward-thinking direction," DeVaul said. "Immediately after she was hired, she spent hours touring my facility, learning our needs and took a vested interest in us."
DeVaul went on to say that Hage attended many North Marion sporting events, its freshman orientation and, recently, Hage personally attended the funeral of DeVaul's father, a moment DeVaul described as a moving experience.
"That spoke volumes for the level of care and concern [Hage] has for her employees," DeVaul said. "I could go on and on... Dr. Hage genuinely cares about those around her."
Kathy Cyphers, an executive secretary for the Marion County central office, also applauded Hage and questioned why the board offered Hage less money in her contract than was offered to the previous superintendent, Randy Farley, in his second year.
Cyphers cited Hage's more substantial qualifications as grounds for a higher salary.
"Mr. Farley's second-year contract was for $137,415... none of our last three superintendents had their doctorates," Cyphers said. "We are paying our current superintendent less than the past three superintendents who had less credentials."
Cyphers did, however, applaud the board for offering Hage a four-year contract as opposed to her current single-year agreement.
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, usually attends board meetings to give updates and guidance on COVID-19 related issues, but Monday, his visit had an added layer, as he vouched for the decision to renew Hage's contract.
"Looking back on my 32 years at the Health Department, we have worked closely with our superintendents, but COVID has really changed that a lot," White said. "We talk often about a lot of things — on weekends, evenings — we don't always agree... but at the end we always come to a conclusion of what's best for our students, staff and faculty.
"I agree with the other speakers, I think we're lucky to have her. She's done a really good job, she's very responsive and when we have someone as responsive as she is, that ought to be rewarded."
The staff and community members were not the only ones applauding Hage and her work over the last year. After the vote was taken, the board members said their piece.
"I appreciate your boots on the ground and your openness and willingness to communicate," said Board Vice President Donna Costello to Hage. "That's a big thing for me... so thank you."
Board member Tom Dragich echoed Costello's sentiment.
"Marion County is going to become a destination for a lot of people because of your leadership," Dragich said to Hage.
Richard Pellegrin and James Saunders were the two board members who voted against hiring Hage in June of 2021. Both of them have since voiced their support of Hage, but Saunders gave a statement directly following Monday's renewal vote.
"I appreciate everyone who came in and spoke in favor of the contract... none of those people changed my mind, Donna Hage herself changed my mind," Saunders said. "Her work ethic and what she's done for the board since she's been here and that's why I support this."
The board's next meeting will be Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the central office on Mary Lou Retton Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.