FAIRMONT — Traffic was a little heavier, Monday morning.
Monday, schools across Marion County welcomed their students back for the start of the 2022-23 school year, which officials are hoping will be a return to normal, following three school years shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
School Superintendent Donna Hage made her rounds across the county and stopped in at several schools to take a peek at the students, teachers and administrators during what will likely be the most hectic day of the year.
Her first stop Monday was West Fairmont Middle School, where every hall and classroom were bustling with students touring of the building, trying out lockers and settling into their homerooms for the next nine months.
"I saw a warm environment this morning. You see the bulletin boards up, the energy of the teachers and the staff. There's a sense of calm today because I think everyone had time to prepare for it," Hage said. "It gives me a sense of great pride to hear from many of the students that they've had a good day so far... that's our expertise."
Marion County and many other counties across West Virginia have struggled with filling teacher positions and with bringing students back into the system from alternative learning options following the pandemic.
But rather than focus on the 23 positions the county has unfilled or the 675 students who are still in home schooling, Hage wanted to appreciate the teachers who did step up and the students who are calling the county schools home.
"When I look at our teachers, I see dedication and I see resiliency. We're coming off a pandemic and we hate to continue to bring that up, but it's no small feat what our teachers and staff did," Hage said. "I see everyone pulling together and making sure these students feel like they belong. For many of our students, school is the safest place they'll find during the day."
Monday was a day for the students at West Fairmont Middle and across the county to settle into their groove. On the eighth-grade floor of the school, teachers were out in the halls helping the students find and open their lockers.
The middle school used its local school improvement money to purchase new combination locks for all the lockers, many of which were unusable or required students to buy their own locks, now it's all secure and uniform.
WFMS Principal June Haught was right in the mix with her teachers helping students navigate the halls. Her school faced the teacher shortage head-on this year, hiring on 11 new faculty, four of which are long-term subs.
"Our faculty have pulled together to guide and direct our new teachers. We're just a big family here and our teachers are thrilled with the direction we're going," Haught said. "Our students are excited too, we had between 50 and 60 new enrollments in the past few weeks, so our enrollment has increased over last year."
As with every first week of school, there are challenges ahead that both Hage and Haught acknowledge. The inclusion of the new teachers and the comfort of the new students are at the top of that list across the district.
"We're working out all the kinks but we're really good about working through those," Haught said. "We're just thankful for the teachers and students we do have."
Hage had similar thoughts.
"It's no secret that many are experiencing [teacher] shortages. We're doing what we can to build relationships and make sure people feel like part of the team and stay with us," Hage said. "But it makes me proud to be out and about and see those relationships happening, in big and small ways today."
