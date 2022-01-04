FAIRMONT — The new year looks to bring many changes, but the Marion County School district's mask mandate isn't going anywhere.
First imposed at the onset of the 2021-22 school year, when the COVID-19 Delta variant spiked to new heights, the mandate was first set to remain in place until the start of the second semester on Jan. 14.
As that date looms closer and COVID threatens a post-holiday case spike, School Superintendent Donna Hage decided to take the recommendation of the West Virginia Department of Education and the Marion County Health Department.
The masks will stay on until March 1 "when it will be reassessed in collaboration with the [Marion County] Health Department," according to the school board's Facebook page post announcing the extension.
A portion of Monday afternoon's board of education meeting was spent discussing the mandate extension, as well as frustration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new confusing quaratine guidelines.
Recently, the CDC amended its quarantine guidelines for those who are asymptomatic or whose symptoms are improving, only have to quarantine five days as opposed to the previously frequired 10. Marion County Schools has updated its policy to comply with the new guidance.
Several board members and the superintendent expressed frustration with the constant change in recommendations coming down from the CDC and the WVDE.
"The CDC has kind of helped us and hurt us. They've hurt us because of all the changes they've made," Boardmember James Saunders said. "We're confused and the general public's confused also."
However, much of the confusion has been alleviated by the board's close relationship with the Marion County Health Department, who have worked closely with Hage to ensure the safety of the county's students.
"It's been frustrating, but we have something wonderful in Marion County Schools in that we have a good relationship with our health department," Hage said. "The same can't be said in every school system."
School Board President Mary Jo Thomas agreed that issue of changing guidelines has been frustrating since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
"COVID is the curveball all the time and we just don't know how it will go," Thomas said. "[The previous superintendent] had calls at 10 o'clock in the morning on how to do things and by 3 o'clock in the afternoon it had changed."
While the guidance continues to evolve alongside the virus, the board remains committed to maintaining five days of in-person instruction.
"We know that that is the best practice for our students. It helps them academically grow and it helps their mental health and their social health," Hage said.
The district is expecting the schools to follow the trends taking place in the community, where a post-holiday spike is already beginning. Hage said she's already received word about several students who won't be returning to the first day of classes in the new semester due to exposure and infection.
Despite the negative news regarding COVID, there are plenty of good things happening this month that the board was excited to share.
The STEAM Room on the campus of East Fairmont Middle School is nearing completion and will host a ribbon cutting later this month.
The North Marion High School Robotics Team continues to impress. The board approved three field trips for upcoming competitions and the superintendent was excited to announce that NMHS is scheduled to host two competitions this term.
Hage also announced the creation of a student summit where two students from each grade level in each high school will come together and have a chance to talk to school district staff about their concerns.
The board will hold a special session on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. at the central office. The next regular session will be Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.
