FAIRMONT — All students in the Marion County School system will be attending school virtually until Dec. 7, according to School Superintendent Randy Farley.
Farley said the decision is based on factors including West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's mandate to not resume in-person classes until at least Wednesday of this week, as well as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 that are in different schools.
"One, the governor did the mandate for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and we were going to return on Thursday," Farley said. "Through this past week, we had a lot of contact tracing going on, and when we discovered that we had several more cases that were a mix of school and non-school, seeing that there was an increase there, we decided to extend the time out until Dec. 4 and return on Dec. 7."
Farley said there have been about 45 cases total in Marion County Schools during the school year, and most have been contracted through different sources other than through school.
"With school involvement, there are 16 staff and 10 students," Farley said. "That is the running total for this whole time, from the start of school. The non-school involvement has 16 staff and 30 students."
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said he supports the decision by the school system to remain in virtual learning until next week, because it cuts down on any risk of COVID-19 transmission between students.
"Any time that we can do virtual is probably a good thing from a risk reduction standpoint," White said. "So I would agree with that decision to do virtual at least through the holidays, particularly in light of our exploding cases."
White also said it makes sense to try to quarantine students from one another after the Thanksgiving holiday, because many people likely gathered with friends or family over the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
"I certainly expect some additional positive cases because of the holiday," White said. "I would hope to think that people have taken the right precautions if they did get together. If they took the right precautions, then we really shouldn't see an explosion of cases. Time will tell."
Farley said he believes the blended learning model has helped keep students separated from one another enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 cases in the schools.
"I think the blended model having the cohorts split up has helped us a lot," Farley said. "We notice that the non-school involvement numbers are higher than the school involvement ones, so when it was contracted, they weren't in school. That has helped us not have a spread."
While White said it would be good for the schools to go virtual through the rest of the year to stop any potential spread within the schools, Farley said he would like to see students return to regular school as long as it is relatively safe to do so.
"Right now, we're expecting to come back after Dec. 7," Farley said. "If we don't have too many cases cropping up, we would like to have kids going to school some. We go by the numbers as we get them, and make decisions based on where we are at the time."
The Marion County Health Department has a new facility to conduct COVID-19 testing outside of Fairmont Medical Center, and White said he recommends anyone who believes they might have been in contact with someone with the virus to get tested.
Farley said he hopes everyone remains safe so students can return to normalcy in school.
"I just hope that folks stay safe and get well and we can get back to having school," Farley said.
