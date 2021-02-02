FAIRMONT — The Marion County school system will begin administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination to employees who previously received the first dose, and will stop administering the first dose from here on out.
School Superintendent Randy Farley said at Monday's board of education meeting that the state's switch to a centralized registration system means faculty members who have not received their first dose must register using the new system.
"At this point, we will not be giving any more first doses," Farley said. "That has to be registered through the state's system. Moving forward, anyone else in our system that would like to have the vaccination, that's what they need to do is register there."
The school district will receive shipments containing enough second doses to cover the employees, Farley said, and the doses will be administered in rounds that mirror the first round of school vaccinations.
"We will get the second round for the ones that we gave first doses to," Farley said. "Once that information is received, then we will be notifying the employees to come back for their second dose."
In his regular report to the board, Farley also discussed the potential to submit funding requests to the School Building Authority to fix and improve different schools' roofs throughout the county. However, he said if the county requests a large amount of money the district cannot match, it is less likely the SBA will approve the funding request.
He also said he is encouraging high school seniors to apply for scholarships if they plan to attend college.
"I sent some emails to seniors this week about the program called Cool Cash for College," Farley said. "That's a program where students, as long as they fill out a FAFSA and fill out a Promise application, would be in those drawings from the Education Alliance for cool cash, a program they are running as an incentive to get students to participate."
Also at the meeting, Steve Malnick, administrative assistant for Marion County Schools, discussed the 2021-22 school calendar that will be addressed at an upcoming board meeting.
"It's that time of year again. We are in the process of getting surveys in from not only the faculty but also the community," Malnick said. "We have somewhere near 1,400 responses already, which has already surpassed what we had last year."
Also at the meeting, Laura Laratta, a local advocate for women's heart health awareness, presented information about the annual Wear Red Campaign during February to raise awareness for heart disease in women. She said her mom died from a heart attack in 2018, and because she was a teacher, Laratta would like to see school personnel wear red on Feb. 5.
"One in three women die from heart disease, while one in 31 women die from breast cancer," Laratta said. "On Feb. 4, 2018, I lost my mom, Therese Dragich Laratta, to a massive heart attack. My mom was my best friend, and an excellent teacher who cared not only for her kids, but for her students as well."
