FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to continue the current education models into next semester, with the potential to have students in the blended learning model attend school four days a week if the number of COVID-19 cases in the state fall to a certain level.
School Superintendent Randy Farley said parents have been sent surveys asking them to decide if they would feel comfortable sending their kids to school in person for a four day week.
"I think we certainly should do either option of two days and go to four, or go to four and cut back to two," Farley said. "We always have the option of the emergency situation, and if we are red or orange, either one, we are to be in the remote mode."
After discussing the options with the other board members, Board President Mary Jo Thomas spoke for the board and saying they're most comfortable continuing with the two days of in-person learning the blended learning students are currently attending.
"We have some concerns about going right to the four, and we would prefer looking at the two, and then hopefully could increase to the four," Thomas said.
Board Vice President Donna Costello said she would like to continue with the current two-day model for the next semester, and expand to more days when possible.
"It's not going to please everybody," Costello said. "At this point, honestly just because [COVID-19] numbers are continuing to rise in Marion County, because we cannot control that environment once the student leaves the classroom, because I don't think that it would be safe, in my opinion... I could be comfortable with doing the two days, and then see what happens and maybe add."
Board member James Saunders said the board's decision is about the safety of those who enter into the schools. He said the COVID-19 map of West Virginia will most likely be the determining factor on how many days kids will attend school come next semester.
"It's about the safety of employees, it's about safety of our students," Saunders said. "I think we preferably get ready for four days, and then wait to see what the map shows and what the COVID increases are in this county. We can plan to go back, but it's all dictated on what COVID does and what the map shows."
