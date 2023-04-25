FAIRMONT — Sometimes a table and a few folding chairs in a cinderblock room isn't the best place for law enforcement to conduct an interview with a victim.
Monday, members of the Marion County prosecutor's office joined with city law enforcement and community members to unveil a new alternative to what is traditionally the only option when it comes to interrogating and interviewing those who've been victimized in a crime.
"There's been a change in perspective over the last few years to what's called a trauma-informed approach, not only in interviewing but in general interactions with survivors of any traumatic events," Marion County Assistant Prosecutor Dennis Kittle said. "This room is a continuation of that trauma-informed approach. We want to meet these people where they're at and to have them share their feelings and experiences in a way that feels less like interrogation."
The new room is on the fourth floor of the Courthouse Annex on Adams Street where the county commission had around 800 square feet of unused space that was vacated last year by the peer recovery center, Friendship Fairmont. The prosecutor's office thought it would be the perfect space for what is called a soft interview room.
These interview rooms are furnished with household items and furniture to give the environment a home-like feeling compared to the typical sterile, white-walled interview rooms. Rooms like these have become more commonplace and Marion County is following the example of Morgantown, which opened the first soft interview room in the state about five years ago.
The space also includes a common area, an observation room for officers involved in the case and a family waiting room.
Kittle said Star Furniture and Lowe's donated furnishings and fixtures and an interior designer helped with the layout and color choices to make the vision happen.
Before the advent of soft interview rooms, victims of traumatic events were usually questioned in the same rooms their abusers were questioned. This adds a second location that will provide more separation from their trauma.
Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine attended the event Monday morning and said the room will help his officers conduct better interviews for their investigations.
"Usually when things happen, it's hard to conduct interviews in ideal circumstances, but hopefully this room will give us... that trauma-oriented, victim-centered approach," Shine said. "This will allow us to interview them where they feel at ease, where they can open up, where they feel comfortable and they can let us know whatever they're experiencing."
HOPE Inc., a local resource center and shelter for victims of abuse, has also had a stake in the room's planning. While they we're not directly involved with the design or planning of the space, they were consulted about the kinds of things the new room should be filled with.
Representatives from HOPE were at the ceremony Monday morning. To them, the room is more about the validation of the victim's experiences.
"This is going to make the reporting process a lot more comfortable and make the process a lot less intimidating for them," HOPE Sexual Assault Advocate Amy Wilson said. "They've done a great job making the room warm and inviting. Hopefully this will make the whole process a lot smoother."
