Marion County teams get back to specific sports in 3-week period

FAIRMONT — There were almost three months of desolate nothingness. Then there were four weeks of running, jumping and other teases of physical engagement.
But finally, after three-and-a-half long months, West Virginia high school athletes were permitted to pass footballs, kick soccer balls, dribble basketballs and the like on Monday as some degree of normalcy returned to official team-held practices.
Monday marked the beginning of the third and final phase of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission's summer return plan, with the phase serving as the state's annual three-week live practice period for the majority of high school programs across the state. Phase III, limited teams to only conditioning and agility drills for the past four weeks, allowed teams to participate in WVSSAC-sanctioned sport-specific activities and drills for the first time since March.
"You need to do the conditioning part," said Darrin Paul, head coach of the defending Class AA state champion Fairmont Senior boys' soccer team, "but to me — and I've talked to the coaching staff about this — you can only do so many drills for conditioning before the boys start to get kind of burnt out on it. I like it that now we can get the balls involved and start doing more creative ball skill drills where they're conditioning themselves but they don't know it really. It makes practice more enjoyable and you're killing two birds with one stone."
Akin to Phases I and II of the WVSSAC's plan, however, Phase III still comes with plenty of COVID-19 restrictions and precautions coaches and players must adhere to, most notably in regards to the number of participating athletes in a single group or "pod" as well as the cancellation of all competition against other teams, such as scrimmages or tournaments. Phase III also advises the continuation of additional guidelines related to face coverings, social distancing and the sanitation of equipment.
Football, wrestling and cheerleading were singled out by the WVSSAC as sports with specific additional restrictions. For example, any drills or activities that have body-to-body contact — blocking and tackling in football, group builds or stunts in cheerleading, grappling in wrestling — are not permitted. In football, the use of certain equipment — helmets, shoulder pads, handheld shields or pads — are also banned for the three-week period.
"The trick is in past years, we always had something going on," said North Marion girls' soccer coach Nelson Elliott, whose Huskies are coming off a Region I title game appearance. "East Side had an all-day 11-on-11 tournament and we were thinking about going to Fairmont Senior's all-day 7-on-7 tournament, we were going to go to Brooke this year — things you sort of lean towards in the three-week live period aren't going to happen. So that makes it a little bit difficult.
"I just chose not to do the first two phases, and so our goal for Phase III is to introduce some of the drills the girls will be doing, having them get to know each other, and just giving them an idea of what to expect. Basically, it's not going to be a training camp, it's going to be more of a, 'Let's get everybody together and show everyone what we do and how we practice.,'" Elliott said.
"That's the one biggest thing we're going to miss — the kids really like the 7v7s and being able to play other teams, but we're gonna try to generate that a little bit in practice," Paul said. "We've seen the benefits of that the last couple of years of getting the guys on the field and putting them in game situations early on so you can see what you kind of have. That's what we've always used the summer session for is to assess so when we get to August we can say, 'OK, this freshman is pretty good on the ball but needs to work on his touch. And this one, defensively needs to work a little bit.' We're going to do a lot of that over the next couple of weeks and we're going to use the three-week as an assessment."
Paul, like many other coaches, said he'll likely lean into more intrasquad scrimmaging and small-sided games during drill work, but there are plenty of other coaches who are toeing a finer line during the three-week period and designing it as more of individual skills training that specifically benefits younger or new players by giving them some sort of direction and lens into the program.
"The new kids, that's probably the major reason that I'm trying to even do a little bit of something," said 11th-year Fairmont Senior girls' basketball coach Corey Hines, whose Lady Polar Bears opted against participating in Phases I and II of the WVSSAC's plan. "It's just to introduce myself and introduce them to get an understanding that you have to be prepared to work to get better, and if you can't do it in a gym, you have to do what you need to do outside."
Hines, for example, said he strongly considered shutting down the three-week period for his team altogether due to health and safety concerns far outweighing the benefit of conditioning or practices. The majority of the Lady Polar Bears' varsity players have continued their offseason work on their own accord, Hines said, either via skill development sessions with trainers Carl Watkins and Jarrod West or conditioning work with strength trainer Wes Brown. Hines and his players have texted frequently throughout the shutdown concerning their training, and the Lady Polar Bears as a team have kept tabs by submitting videos of their individual workouts, he said.
"Myself as well as my assistant coaches we've tried to instill that mentality of 'If you don't grind, you don't shine' because somebody out there is always working," Hines said. "We have some great kids who have laid the foundation," Hines continued, citing past FSHS stars who have gone on to play in college, such as recent Glenville State College graduate Emily Stoller as well as current college players Abby Stoller, Angela DeLorenzo, Anysa Jordan and Courtney Wilfong. "I tell our kids, 'You're not the only ones out there working. There are other people finding a way to do it. So if you really want this, you have to find a way.' We have to keep that tradition."
Other programs — in sports that are either more individualized or have smaller team rosters — that have established that sort of cultural backbone with its players may be tempted to either bypass or limit the use of the three-week period, but for the first time in a long time, coaches and players have the opportunity to get back to some degree of actual on-field play as a unit, and that's a treasure they aren't willing to forgo.
"We're trying to get creative and do things to get these guys together as much as possible," Paul said.
Either way, treading the risk-reward and pros and cons of the three-week period is a challenging beginning to what will assuredly be an unprecedented and ever-evolving sports calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
"It's a new learning experience for everybody," Elliott said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.