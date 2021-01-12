FAIRMONT — As a longtime member of the West Virginia House of Delegates was administered the oath of office Monday to now serve in the West Virginia Senate.
Mike Caputo, D-13, anticipates working to represent even more people because District 13 encompasses part of Monongalia County as well as Marion County.
"I served in the House for 24 years, the Senate district is larger, expands more into Mon County, and I am looking forward to representing those folks," Caputo said. "I want to make sure that they have the best constituent services that they have ever had from a Senator."
Caputo will serve on the Judiciary, the Energy, the Military and the Workforce committees and wants to focus on healing the state from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the political division demonstrated in the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.
"There's two things we need to focus on, and they both deal with feeling," Caputo said. "We need to heal our state from this pandemic, and make sure we protect our people in the best way we possibly can — try to heal the small businesses that have suffered through this, try to heal the families that have lost loved ones to this, and do the best we can to get through this pandemic.
"We also have to help heal this nation."
Caputo was referring the hundreds of members of a rioting mob that rushed U.S. Capitol Police and breached the Capitol Complex with the goal to disrupt the U.S. House and Senate while members were executing the ceremonial act of certifying the votes from the Electoral College after Donald Trump encouraged them to start an insurrection on Jan. 6.
Caputo said he wants partisan politics to be less of a force during the session, because infighting among the two sides has made legislating and governance more difficult, as well as more inconvenient for the people represented.
"I think the partisan politics and the partisan bickering has to stop immediately," Caputo said. "I know the majority party and the leadership controls the agenda, and we will advance what we believe is best for West Virginia and we hope that we can have some buy-in from our friends across the aisle, and I hope they can do some things that we can buy into as well."
Acknowledging the Republican supermajority in the West Virginia legislature, Caputo said he will work with representatives in both parties to make the best decisions for the people of West Virginia.
"Republicans now have a supermajority, and they can run any agenda they so desire to run," Caputo said. "Our caucus is small, and we can't stop anything including constitutional amendments they would like to put on the ballot. So we are going to do our best to advance and try to work toward compromise."
Alongside the coronavirus, Caputo said the state budget is a key issue the legislature must be careful to balance to ensure funds are doled out to the proper areas and in the proper quantities. He said the high expenses coupled with the loss of tax revenue throughout the state makes this a challenge, but one the legislature must overcome together.
"The budget has to be right there with it," Caputo said. "I don't know what we are going to be able to do with our state's finances; we have to be very prudent with our taxpayer dollars and make sure we are spending wisely. With the pandemic and tax revenue probably being down because small businesses have suffered so much, it's going to be quite the juggling act."
