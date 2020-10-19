FAIRMONT — For an East Fairmont squad that entered the postseason on Monday looking to break new ground compared to years past, it was one of its new additions this season who gave new life to that ambition.
Lady Bees freshman midfielder Kierstyn Maxey, who has already established herself as a force — both in the future as well as the present — debuted on the playoff scene for EFHS in fully-fledged star form on Monday, scoring a whopping five goals to power East Fairmont to a 7-0 victory over Frankfort in the Class AA Region I, Section 2 quarterfinals. With the win, East (13-6-1) advances to the Class AA Region I, Section 2 semifinals where it'll host county foe North Marion on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
"Kierstyn is just a heck of a player," East Fairmont coach Eric Wright said. "She can score in a number of ways."
All night long, Maxey was the lifeforce of the Bees' offense; Frankfort couldn't curtail her mad dashes on runs down the middle nor deny her relentless pursuit of 50-50 balls. She controlled the game's every competitive minute from her midfield spot, combining her clean technical skillset with her rugged feistiness. At times, she worked off the ball, stitching together give-and-go's with EFHS's forwards Maddie Lott and Becky Buchanan and flashing into open pockets within the 18-yard box for entries from defensive mid Lilly Miller and outside back Rylee Church. On other occasions, she dictated the action on the ball, splintering Frankfort's backline with dribble carries and contorting the Falcons' defensive shape with inside-out passing.
"She can score 1-on-1, but she also knows how to get herself in position when she doesn't have the ball — she's smart and she understands the movements of the game," Wright said. "I think she scored a few different ways today."
Maxey scored the team's initial goal in the fifth minute for a fast EFHS start, but the Bees then slipped into a collective offensive lull before Maxey kickstarted an ending surge to the first half with three goals in a five-minute span. She tallied all four of the Bees' first half goals, scoring in the 5th minute, twice in the 32nd minute and then again in the 37th minute.
"We always talk about at practice after one (goal) comes another and another," Maxey said. "We just have to keep putting the hammer down and keeping going forward to accelerate that."
Maxey, who also tallied an assist to go with her five goals, was hardly flying solo within East Fairmont's offensive attacks however. Her raw shot power and overall dynamism have given the Lady Bees a goal finisher they've desperately needed, but East's overall offensive framework has always been dependent on the collective. And on Monday, while none of East's other offensive contributors could crack the lid on the goal until the second half, the likes of Lott, Buchanan, Miller, Makayla Comas, McKenzie Moyer and others were still essential to Maxey's personal scoring spree.
"I've just been trying to work off the ball and get as many goals as I can this season," Maxey said. "I think it adds a lot to my game and our team because it's not always just me scoring the goals and having the pride, it's also being able to get other players the ball to make their night and give them the pride to keep playing."
Each of Lott and Miller added goals in the opening minutes of the second half as East Fairmont's offense really started to rev up. Lott's score came after she took a pass from Maxey and found some space before cracking a shot back across her body, while Miller's goal was on a perfectly-lofted direct free kick from the left flank from about 25 yards out.
"Frankfort came in and played the best game they had, but we lost focus for a while. We weren't playing to our potential; we were getting opportunities and we were controlling the ball, but it was the little things — we're trying to play it to feet and instead we're playing it three yards out — and that makes a difference because it's a domino effect," Wright said of the first-half drought compared to the second half. "It was just our focus."
East Fairmont will now move on to face North Marion on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at East-West Stadium for yet another Bees-Huskies postseason clash, a matchup that has offered a mixed bag of playoff results through the years. Most recently in the teams' fairly even playoff history against one another, North Marion outlasted East Fairmont 1-0 in last season's sectional title game when former NMHS star and current Fairmont State freshman Aeriss Efaw drilled a game-winning free kick dagger in the contest's final minutes.
The Lady Bees enacted a sliver of revenge earlier this season in the teams' lone regular season meeting on Sept. 8 when they scraped by the Huskies for a 1-0 victory in what was an up-and-down, back-and-forth game despite just the one total goal.
"It's the same thing it's been the past couple of years: It's going to be a battle," Wright said. "North Marion is a small-town community school and they play with a lot of pride, and just because we beat them 1-0 (Sept. 8) means nothing coming into this game. They're going to bring everything they have and they're going to play as hard as they can and it's going to be a fun game."
