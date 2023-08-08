FAIRMONT — Following a brief hiatus, McAteer’s Restaurant will reopen Wednesday morning, boasting a new floor with a well-known look.
Since 1958, McAteer’s has been a staple of the food scene in Fairmont, and has become a widely popular eatery for community members seeking breakfast or lunch in the heart of Marion County.
McAteer’s temporarily closed for remodeling on July 22. While its original reopening was slated for Monday, the date got pushed back two days in light of a more arduous process than owners initially anticipated.
Owner Tim McAteer said that the restaurant tries to do renovations once per year, generally around the time his family goes on vacation.
This year, leadership decided to redo flooring on the establishment’s entire first level, from the dining area to the kitchen.
“I think it’s a great upgrade,” said lead cook Paolo Todisco. “It’s easier to clean.”
Todisco did not personally play a role in the floor remodeling process, but noted that he helped with moving items in preparation for the change, and with cleaning up the restaurant afterward.
Todisco said he appreciated that the “nice, clean upgrade” is complemented by “some things that are about the same,” like the restaurant’s decorations, which will lend an air of familiarity to the establishment.
McAteer said that leadership had considered various floor patterns for the remodel, but settled on using the same black-and-white checkered pattern that it has had since opening.
“We changed up some stuff, but we’re keeping it mostly the same,” he added. “I wanted to stick with the same design.”
