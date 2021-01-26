MORGANTOWN — West Virginia and its star guard Deuce McBride would not be denied Monday night, as the No. 11 Mountaineers squandered a double-figure lead in the first half but then came back and wiped out a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat No. 10 Texas Tech 88-87 at the Coliseum.
McBride had a dismal first half in which he made only 1-of-5 shots, but when the game was on the line, he stepped up front and center, canning a tough shot under pressure with four seconds left to give the Mountaineers their 11th victory against four losses.
"I knew it was good. I didn't have any hesitation. I was thinking of dropping it off to someone, but the guys told me to get to the rim. As soon as it left my hand, I knew it was good," McBride said.
It was that way throughout the second half as McBride scored 17 of his 24 points in the last 10 minutes of the game. He finished not only with 24 points but did so on 7-of-12 shooting, 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free throw line while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists.
He did everything but sell tickets to the game and probably would have done that if they were allowing more fans in.
"We wanted him to take over in the second half," WVU coach Bob Huggins said.
The game — which went every way except as expected with these being two of the better defensive teams in the Big 12 if not the nation — came down to a shootout between McBride and Texas Tech's Georgetown transfer Mac McClung, who leads the conference in scoring.
McClung, like McBride, came to life in the second where he scored 23 of his 30 points. He had a chance to win the game after McBride scored when he rushed down the court and got a shot off at the basket, which was quite reminiscent of the last time WVU played at home in which Texas' Andrew Jones sank a 3 from the corner to beat the Mountaineers 72-70.
"Derek got back and I think bothered him," Huggins said, referring to forward Derek Culver. "He got a hand up and I think that made him shoot it higher than he wanted to."
This was one of those games that you win and when you look at the box score you wonder how that was possible.
Consider, for a second, this statistic: Remember old "Press Virginia". Well, this was anything but that as WVU forced only two turnovers the whole game and were outscored on points off turnovers by an incredible 25-0 margin.
That's right, the team that once was "Press Virginia" did not score a point off turnovers.
What's more, WVU went just 16-of-27 from the free throw line and was outrebounded on the offensive glass, 11-5.
But amazingly, WVU made its final 10 shots of the game.
"You go 10-for-10 down the stretch and you will win a bunch of games," Huggins said. "It's a crazy thing, once it starts going in, it has a tendency to keep going in."
And so it was early in the game as WVU built a 12-point first half lead but got outscored 13-2 in the final few minutes of the half to allow Texas Tech to tie the game at 39 at halftime.
With McClung on fire and with WVU playing "ole" defense as players drove by them, Texas Tech took what seemed to be a commanding lead until McBride said enough is enough and turned the game into his personal possession.
"It's tough to put into words (what McBride means to us)," WVU guard Sean McNeil said. "Not only 24 points but seven rebounds, he made plays for us. He does so much more than score."
That was evident at the end as the Mountaineers, down a point, were taking the ball out of bounds. Everyone knew they would get it to McBride, which they did in the back court. He then worked his way into position where he got off an off-balance, challenged shot...but when you're as clutch a player as McBride has been since he walked into the Coliseum, those have a tendency to go in.
McBride had a lot of help. Six players reached double figures in scoring for the Mountaineers. McNeil had 13, as did Jalen Bridges, while Jordan McCabe, Derek Culver and Taz Sherman each scored 10. Culver just missed a double-double as he gathered in nine rebounds while playing only 18 minutes.
