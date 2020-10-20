FAIRMONT — As of now, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission doesn't operate any parks in the White Hall area.
But a $1.5 million grant through the Abandoned Mine Land pilot program could bring two new soccer fields to the Middletown Commons. Tony Michalski, director of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission, said he was approached by the developers of the Middletown Commons, the Biafora brothers, who had tentative plans to bring a new park to the mall.
"We were approached to be involved with some of the development out there at the Middletown Commons, specifically, the recreational component," Michalski said. "They have expressed interest in assisting us with developing soccer fields out there."
On Monday, the MCPARC Executive Committee met with David Biafora about the possibilities available to the organizations at the Middletown Commons.
Dave Shaw, president of the MCPARC Executive Committee, said the organization would be committed through the AML grant to create recreational opportunity, and the current plan is to put two soccer fields in the area of different sizes to be available to the White Hall community as well as other residents of Marion County.
"It's a $1.5 million grant to actually purchase eight acres," Shaw said. "Our commitment after we purchase it is that it has to be used for recreation. That's why initially, we plan to put two soccer fields in. Long-term, we hope to expand and do other things."
The members of the MCPARC Executive Committee discussed the feasibility of the project, seeing that it would take resources that could be used on other parks currently maintained by the commission. A motion to continue pursuing the grant passed, although a few members of the Executive Committee voted against it because of this potential conflict.
"Our concern is that MCPARC could spend a lot of money on our existing parks," Shaw said. "We don't want to overspend on this project and not be able to maintain and upgrade our existing parks. So we have been cautious of it."
Shaw said MCPARC's current goal for the project is "to create two soccer fields now, and not have a lot of expenses," but for the land purchased by the commission to be further developed later on.
Michalski said the absence of any county parks in White Hall is a good reason to implement these recreation opportunities now, especially seeing that the Middletown Commons could be a popular draw for locals as well as out-of-town shoppers and travelers.
"MCPARC doesn't have any parks in the White Hall area," Michalski said. "We help out with the schools, we help out with some other groups out there, but I think it's really important that we do get some sort of outdoor recreation available to the citizens of White Hall."
According to Shaw, MCPARC should have its AML grant application submitted by next week, thanks in part to the work of Rachel Mitchell, assistant director of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission. Mitchell said she believes the project will be successful, because of the commitment shown by the developers of the Middletown Commons.
"The vision that the Biaforas have for that area is really important," Mitchell said. "Recreation is a really important component to the whole piece, and they were welcoming to MCPARC."
Michalski said if all goes well with the grant process, MCPARC could begin work on the project as early as next fall. He said the potential for the project is great thanks to the availability of land at the Middletown Commons, and the area could see a new recreational complex available in a few years.
"They are agreeing to, in turn, turn it into a soccer complex with a bigger field and a smaller field with parking," Michalski said. "It can also be used for some other events, too, but we're hoping next fall, we may be cutting the ground for a soccer facility."
