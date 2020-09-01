FAIRMONT — While the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission could not provide hundreds of kids with programming through its Playground Program this summer, it was able to provide thousands with meals instead.
Using a similar model to the one normally employed by the Playground Program, MCPARC teamed up with the Marion County Board of Education to stock meals at 11 playgrounds throughout the county, which any parent could pick up to have food for their kids for the next few breakfasts and lunches.
"We ended up doing 13 weeks of feeding, and we fed over 115,000 meals this summer," said Tony Michalski, director of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission. "Each box contained 10 meals and we did over 11,000 boxes."
Marion County Schools shifted its nutritional supply this spring when students went to a remote learning model because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because many kids would still need food during the summer when many camp programs and even day cares remain closed, the BOE moved to supply those meals through MCPARC.
"During this pandemic and the COVID-19 situation, we saw the need," said Chad Norman, administrative assistant for Marion County Schools. "We had the volunteers and the resources available to make sure that we provided meals to people throughout the county."
According to Michalski, MCPARC maintenance crews picked up the meals from the schools and moved them to the 11 playground sites across the county. Parents could pick up the free meals on-site, and because of this access, MCPARC ended up serving an amount greater than the usual summer.
"This wasn't normal at all for us," Michalski said. "Usually we have a six-week Playground Program through the summer, and we have a summer feeding program with that. A typical summer, we feed everybody in our Playground Program which is about 350 kids a day."
Norman said Marion County Schools will continue providing boxed meals to students once school begins Sept. 8, for both students who opted for the distance learning model, and those who chose the blended learning model.
"We're still offering meals to those who are West Virginia virtual learning students and also Marion County distance learning students," Norman said. "We're still offering meals to those families they can pick up on Wednesdays. They will pick up enough food for five days, which would be five breakfasts and five lunches at their respective schools."
Norman said parents would pick up meals from their child's respective school each Wednesday when no one but a few cleaners and administrators would be present inside.
"For those students who are blended learning students, which would attend two days a week, we are certainly offering food for those students as well," Norman said. "They would attend school Monday and Tuesday, and they would pick up food for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Students who attend Thursday and Friday would pick up food Wednesday for the following Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday."
Michalski said this collaboration will continue next summer when the Playground Program might return. However, he told the Child Nutrition department MCPARC is at the ready, in case any change to the learning models occurs once school starts.
"I did let Child Nutrition know that we're here to help if something does happen," Michalski said. "We want to make sure that kids in this county continue to get fed."
While MCPARC took on a much larger role in feeding the county this summer, Michalski said it was important to the organization, because kids and families are often the ones who utilize MCPARC services and facilities. Overall, it was an effort to help the people of the community, Michalski said.
"It's a little bit outside our mission, but it was a vital service to our community," Michalski said. "That's what we're here to do."
