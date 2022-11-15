MORGANTOWN — Rob Alsop was quite happy in what he called a "dream job" at West Virginia University.
The title he held was vice-president of strategic initiatives, which put him high up on the organizational depth chart, giving him input into the biggest, most important, most forward-looking decisions the school would make out of President E. Gordon Gee's office.
A couple of days ago, when talking with Gee, he was informed that a decision had been reached to replace Shane Lyons as athletic director and was asked — if, indeed, that is the right word — whether he would fill in as an interim AD while a quick search was conducted for a replacement.
"I told him if he needed me to do it, I would," Alsop said midday Monday as he addressed a gaggle of media types who knew very little about him before the hammer was dropped on Lyons' head Sunday.
And so it was that he told his wife about his decision, as well as his children. It wasn't a career decision by any stretch. He says he is not a candidate to replace Lyons, but it is one of those sideroads that crop up in one's professional life that can inject new life into his career.
After all, a job is called a job because ... well, because it's a job.
Anyway his wife was all for it and when he spoke with the children, they were, too.
"I figured they'd want tickets to the games or things like that," he said.
He should have known better.
"They are aggressive dreamers," he said. "My middle daughter, Liz, is a sophomore at (Morgantown High School) and a basketball player and a softball player."
She had her own agenda.
"Well, Dad," she said, "if you're in charge isn't it a perfect time to start a women's softball program at WVU."
Immediately, within his own home, suggestions came forth, but none, of course, is more than the ones he'll be barraged with over the next month as they search for a new AD and that is what to do with football coach Neal Brown.
An awful lot of people are calling for his dismissal, even after the surprising victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.
But Alsop — and Gee — did fine imitations of Lee Corso with their response to that, as if to say "Not so fast, my friend."
Both, made it clear that Brown will survive through the final two weeks of a season which at best can finish at 6-6 and requires beating nationally-ranked Kansas State and then winning at Oklahoma State.
"We are supporting Coach Neal Brown and our team as we complete our season over the next few weeks," Gee said in announcing that Lyons had resigned under pressure after seven years of leading the athletic department.
"We are aware there are some deficiencies, but we have not given up on the coach and the team, and they have not given up on each other. The evaluation of the football program will be the first task of our new athletic director and no changes will be made until that review has been completed."
Whoever gets the job has a two-pronged evaluation to make. First — and probably foremost — is economic because to fire Brown means paying off the buyout that Lyons put into his contract extension and would cost WVU $16 million if it's done after the new year and more than $20 million if done immediately.
That is something they would love to avoid, COVID having cut into the financial situation and, facing the changing landscape of college football that includes realignment, NIL and the transfer portal, there are a number of donors who are more than willing to put up with Brown and redirect the money that would be paid him toward NIL to increase his talent pool.
Certainly, it makes sense to let the new AD pick his poison, so to speak, and that's fine with Alsop, who understands the problems that exist.
"As Dr. Gee indicated in the ever-changing landscape we want someone who can be innovative and thoughtful as athletic director," Alsop said. "From our perspective, our strengths are many ... our brand, our history, our tradition. We are not a major media market. There are times we have to punch above our weight class to be competitive."
To do that, Alsop said, additional revenue streams and innovation will be required.
Those, it plays out, are exactly what they felt Lyons was lacking. Much has changed in the time when he was hired, as Alsop noted.
"There are a lot of things that have changed over the last eight years," he said. "There's been realignment, court cases have changed NIL with opportunities for student athletes. We've seen changes in the transfer portal and there will more changes again, Alsop said.
"Both coaches and athletic director not only have to worry about ticket sales and making sure the student-athletes have what they need to be successful off the field and on it, but it seems like every day something else.
"It's more of multi-faceted position than it was eight or 10 years ago."
The choice of athletic director may well first be based on his economic background rather than his athletic background and with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark pushing for a more business-oriented, media savvy, younger and more hip image for the conference so, too, it would seem, will be the choice WVU makes.
