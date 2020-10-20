FAIRMONT — Two members of Fairmont City Council spoke in favor of the fire levy up for vote on the 2020 Marion County general election ballot.
Tom Mainella, Fairmont City Council member representing District 8, brought up the levy at Oct. 13's meeting, saying that even though residents of Fairmont receive services through the Fairmont Fire Department, the work performed by volunteer departments is integral to the safety of many people throughout Marion County.
"I'd like to speak in favor of an upcoming excess levy to fund volunteer fire departments in Marion County," Mainella said. "Nobody wants to pay any additional taxes, but to know these guys and girls are good enough to volunteer their time and risk their lives to make it safer for all of us, they shouldn't have to rely on bake sales and elimination dinners and all this other stuff they do to raise money."
Roger Channel, chief of the Bunner Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, said several chiefs from the 13 volunteer fire departments throughout Marion County have teamed up this year to promote awareness of the fire levy, because it failed in the 2018 midterm election by 136 votes. The levy needs 60 percent of people to vote "yes" to pass, and although the school levy and library levy have been passing for years, Channel said the fire levy has yet to pass in Marion County.
Channel said money from an excess levy is more important than ever now because of the coronavirus pandemic, which put many fundraising opportunities volunteer fire departments would normally have on hold.
"Not being able to do fundraising because of COVID-19, the loss of thousands from coal severance starting next year," Channel said. "If stations start to close, eventually later on down the line because of the lack of funding... the county may have to start fire departments."
Channel said the chiefs are trying to educate people on how much the fire levy costs them in their taxes, so they understand how minimal the loss is compared to the help it provides to the volunteer fire departments. The tax would apply to homeowners, who would take out about 2 cents from every thousand in property taxes to be put toward the levy.
He also said this amount is less than the amount that would be necessary for Marion County to fund fire departments to serve areas outside of Fairmont.
"The City of Fairmont runs three stations, and their budget is normally around $3 million a year," Channel said. "With this levy, we're asking for $2.6 million over four years. So if it boiled down to it and stations started closing... if the Commission would have to start opening fire departments because of the closing of volunteers, they would have to generate the tax money."
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield echoed Mainella's words about the importance of different volunteer fire departments throughout the county and said the people volunteering their time should not have to worry about funding their departments on their own.
"I have had the opportunity to meet with a lot of these folks," Merrifield said. "These are folks that really are working hard, and they are making it work on their own, and they are making it work on their own with the bake sales and the steak dinners. These are very hardworking volunteers that really could use a hand from us."
Seeing the levy come so close to passing in 2018 but still failing has prompted Channel to share facts about the money it would cost taxpayers, and what that money is used for within departments. He said, overall, he wants people to understand how little the levy costs per individual.
"It already got the majority vote, it was 59.8 percent," Channel said. "There is a little bit of opposition, and I had a lot of people contact me on the side and say, 'Hey, I don't understand how to do this formula.'"
Mainella said even though the Fairmont Fire Department will handle basically any emergency within Fairmont, people living in the city can still see the work of the county volunteer departments in neighboring towns, or even on roads or highways.
"Although we are citizens of Fairmont, we are also citizens of Marion County," Mainella said. "If you think about it, a lot of stuff goes on outside the city, close to the Interstate and out around White Hall; there's a lot of activity, there are wrecks with people getting hurt and needing to assist the Rescue Squad and things like that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.