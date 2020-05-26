MONONGAH — When Ron Sanders got out of the Army in 1967, he didn't attend any Memorial Day services for a few years.
While he has attended several since then, on Monday, he got to experience a ceremony in his home town of Monongah for the first time ever.
"I thought it was wonderful," Sanders said. "It's the first time that I know of and it means a lot to the vets."
Although guidelines of social distancing were still in effect, a group of individuals came out Monday afternoon to view a Memorial Day observance in front of the Town Hall. According to Johnboy Palmer, mayor of Monongah, the organization of the event came from his desire to show appreciation to those who served.
"The reason I wanted to put something on is if it wasn't for our veterans, they fought for our freedoms," Palmer said. "It's just a little token of appreciation to honor them and show them how much we really appreciate them."
In addition to holding the standard ceremony in the town, Palmer also had the event broadcast via Facebook Live, where people could watch from home to avoid going to the public event.
"With social distancing and everything, Facebook Live was a big factor for us," Palmer said. "We were able to limit our people from coming in person and having them attending on Facebook, they could still watch it instead of having to come in person."
Several municipalities in Marion County held their Memorial Day observances in an online format Monday, with Fairview also broadcasting via Facebook Live. On Sunday, Montana Mines Improvement Association had a small ceremony, where the area received and raised donated flags from Woodman Life.
"I want to give our community members something to be proud of," said Dana Walls-White, an administrator of the Montana Mines Improvement Association.
With ceremonies being held in a different manner, some veterans were still happy to see them continue on at all. Much less be watched by people both in-person and online.
"I pray and respect the brothers that died," said Sanford Carr, a veteran of the Marines in the Vietnam War. "That's a big thing, to honor all the brothers. Glad we could all come together to do it."
Sanders, too, said that he was happy Memorial Day could still be publicly observed because there are many people he remembers who died in the service that he believes need to be honored.
"I'm so glad they did because it keeps it in the minds of people," Sanders said. "They've got relatives who died from the service."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.