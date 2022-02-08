MORGANTOWN — There's still no definitive word on whether West Virginia will have its leading scorer back for Tuesday's 7 p.m. date with Iowa State in the Coliseum, the Mountaineers trying to break a seven-game losing streak.
That matches the longest losing streak for a WVU team since 2012-13 and matches the longest streak of Coach Bob Huggins' coaching career.
"They know where they are and it's just been a tough year," Huggins said of his team. "We're on the verge of beating Baylor and Taz gets knocked out. We just haven't had a great year all the way around."
What that did do in the last two games was find some energy and zest for playing the game, two strong, physical efforts against Baylor and Texas Tech.
Sherman, who missed the last game with a concussion suffered late in the Baylor loss last week, has been under concussion protocol and did not practice on Sunday.
Huggins had not checked with the medical staff to see his status before Monday's noon media session.
While Sherman's availability is uncertain, the unavailability of Seny N'diaye is certain as he has entered the transfer portal. The 6-10, 240-pound sophomore from Nigeria played in six games without scoring this year.
Iowa State has been the surprise team in the conference, picked to finish last under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger, they bring a 16-7 record, 3-7 in conference play, into the game. They played a difficult schedule and own non-conference victories over Oregon State, Xavier, Memphis, Creighton, Iowa and Missouri.
The Texas Tech game turned into a physical struggle, something the Mountaineers are not built to handle at the moment.
"We just got big-boyed," Huggins said. "They just bounced it in, banged and bounced it until they got close enough to score. We physically couldn't match up with them."
Lose Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver in one year and it's tough to make up for that size and muscle.
WVU, obviously, has to find points against an Iowa State team that once gave them up willingly with a philosophy they would beat you on offense, but under Otzelberger they have become far more defensive minded.
That spells trouble if Sherman isn't back, which will allow them to borrow Texas Tech's second half approach when the Red Raiders shut down Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges in the second half, leaving the Mountaineers with no offensive threat.
They shot 12.5% in the second half of that game, 1 for 13 from 3-point range in the final 20 minutes.
Still, Huggins has to find inspiration for a team that is in a very difficult situation.
"I would think showing the standings would do it. It would for me," he said.
Defensively, WVU's biggest challenge comes from the Cyclones' 6-4 guard Izaiah Brockington, who averages 16.9 points a game and is pulling in 7.8 rebounds per outing.
A transfer from Penn State, he is hitting 46.5% from the floor.
"Brockington has had a heck of a year," Huggins saId. "He's really Played well. He's very athletic and can make athletic plays."
