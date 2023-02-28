MORGANTOWN — High school students in North Central West Virginia will soon have the chance to walk across their graduation stage with two diplomas in hand.
Monday morning, officials from Pierpont Community & Technical College joined administrators from Monongalia County Schools to sign a memorandum of understanding to jump-start the new Pierpont College Academy.
Mon County is the first district in Pierpont's 13-county service area to join the program. Monday, Pierpont Interim President Kathleen Nelson exchanged signatures with Mon County School Superintendent Eddie Campbell solidifying his county's spot as first district to take part in the new program.
"To tell you how behind we are, I graduated from a program like this in the 90s in Virginia, we've been asked about something like this constantly," Campbell said. "We want to provide our kids with every opportunity and every different pathway to be successful in school."
The idea for this program spawned from a meeting between Pierpont administrators and superintendents from Pierpont's service area. Campbell approached Nelson with the idea and the college began to put the plan in place.
The program works as an addition to the traditional dual enrollment options Pierpont offers. This allows students to enroll for college-level courses in high school for pennies on the dollar. Pierpont charges the students only 25 cents per credit hour. All together, this will give enrolled students an associate degree for fewer than $1,500.
"How amazing is that for our parents and kids in Monongalia County Schools?" Campbell said. "We hope to have our first cohort starting in the fall."
The Pierpont College Academy follows the same logic, but the students enroll into a four-year commitment through high school, where they will take a series of college-level, general education courses that amount to an associate degree of liberal studies by graduation.
The classes will be taught by the teachers in the schools that are already qualified to teach college-level material. If a school lacks qualified faculty, Pierpont will either offer their own faculty to travel to the school or offer an online option.
Education officials have said that higher education is changing the way it has to operate to both fill jobs in the workforce and to attract students to college. Nelson hopes the new program is Pierpont's foray into the changing landscape.
"This particular program is the groundwork. This is where we begin and open up all sorts of possibilities for our students, whether those opportunities are in a technical field or advancing to a four-year institution, it can all begin right here," Nelson said. "This is how it fits in. It opens the door for all sorts of futures."
Nelson said about nine more counties have expressed interest in the program, with Upshur County already scheduling its own signing for the program.
The developer of this program is Joni Gray, Pierpont's transitional education specialist. Gray said when planning the program, it was brought up that this was an opportunity that high school students outside of West Virginia have enjoyed for years — Superintendent Campbell is a prime example.
"Districts where many of these superintendents have previously served already offered this opportunity that allows high school students to earn an associate degree," Gray said. "They really saw that as something that our students in West Virginia need to have access to."
The first cohort of students enrolled in the Pierpont College Academy will be freshmen starting this fall. Campbell mentioned plans to allow sophomores to enroll in summer classes to catch up and enroll in the program despite being a year behind.
No information was made available on whether Marion County Schools plan to sign a memorandum of understanding. The Times West Virginian reached out to local officials, but calls were not returned by deadline.
