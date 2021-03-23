WHITE HALL — Quick care is a key to health, now Mon Health System has a key to White Hall.
"Everything we do is laser-focused on the patient experience," said David Goldberg, CEO and president of Mon Health System on Monday night during a presentation about the new "microhospital" his company is building in White Hall.
The new Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, slated to be finished later this year, will have full-service care, a 24/7 emergency unit, eight emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds.
Christopher Edwards, of Clarksburg, will be the chief administrative officer of this new hospital.
"We're very excited to be building this hospital over here," said Edwards. "It's exciting to see this coming to fruition so we can return high quality care back to Marion County."
Patients at the new hospital will have access to the full range of services and experts Mon Health has to offer. The facility itself will have much more than that.
"The facility will have full x-ray, CT scan, ultrasound, full lab and pharmacy services," said Edwards. "Even though they use the term, 'microhospital' it is a full service facility."
Edwards served as the emergency room director at Fairmont Regional Hospital from 2011-2014 and said he's really happy to be back in Marion County providing care.
Edwards and Goldberg presented a rendered walk-through of the new, 19,000 square-foot facility being built in the Middletown Commons.
After the presentation, White Hall Mayor John Michael presented Marion Neighborhood Hospital with a key to the city plaque.
"Not only is (Mon Health) excited, the town of White Hall is excited," said Michael. He spoke on behalf of the town in saying he was happy to see Mon Health make such a long-term commitment in the area.
"(Goldberg) was so excited about coming and being a friend, it really struck home with us," Michael said referring to a Zoom meeting he had with Goldberg.
Michael said Mon Health is filling a health care need for the area.
"There's a special thanks to the Biafores. They arm-wrestled me to come to White Hall," said Goldberg "It was a no-brainer."
The Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital should be opening in late 2021 and will be collaborating with the Marion County Rescue Squad to make full use of the new emergency department. Questions about the new facility should be emailed to marketing@monhealthsys.org.
