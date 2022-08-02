MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Medical Center has a new chief administrative officer.
Krystal Atkinson, chief nursing executive and senior vice president of Mon Health System, has assumed the role of chief administrative officer taking over for previous chief administrative officer Mark Gilliam.
“I wish to personally thank Mark for his tenure at Mon Health Medical Center. We appreciate his leadership and contributions for the last five years and wish him the best on his next endeavor,” Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg said. "We are thrilled to have Krystal continue to lead nursing at Mon Health System and now operations at Mon Health Medical Center."
Atkinson has elevated nursing practice at Mon Health in her two-year tenure. She ensured the safety of staff and patients through COVID-19, built solid relationships with providers and community members, and expanded the new graduate nursing pipeline through the implementation of the Mon Scholars Program and partnership with the WVJC School of Nursing at Mon Health, according to a press release.
“It is an honor to be given the opportunity to advance our mission of enhancing the health of the communities we serve here at Mon Health Medical Center,” Atkinson said. “I look forward to continue building and expanding the excellent care our teams are known for.”
Atkinson obtained her master of science in nursing at American Sentinel College before receiving her doctor of nursing practice from Old Dominion University. Most recently, she served as chief nursing officer at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire before assuming her role at Mon Health System.
“During Krystal’s tenure, we have seen significant strides in nursing, quality, and service outcomes and know we will continue to move forward with her steady hand and vision,” Mon Health Medical Center Board Chair Kimberly Moyers said.
