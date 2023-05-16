MORGANTOWN — A Mon Health Medical Center has been honored with a national award.
Barry Fyock was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurse during National Nurses Week. The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize nurses that help create positive, unforgettable patient experiences.
Fyock was nominated by a patient who had what was described as a "horrible swelling" due to a chest tube.
"My throat, face, and eyes swelled shut. Barry and the doctor worked very hard to push the air out. He held my hand when they fixed the tube. He was so helpful and kind when they changed the gauze because it was sticking to my skin," the nomination states.
Fyock used saline to ensure the patient felt no pain and put the patient's mind at ease.
"I was very, very nervous in the ICU and he would come in and talk to me and tell me funny little jokes to help get my mind off the worry. I really feel he went above and beyond with my illness. He’s a very special person and I give him all the thanks and appreciation and they should too. He’s a very good nurse," the patient wrote.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
According to a press release, the care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the DAISY Award as a unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Fyock is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit and has worked for Mon Health Medical Center since October 1996.
“Barry’s commitment to providing exceptional care is inspiring. He is a shining example of the difference one person can make in the lives of many,” Mon Health Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer Krystal Atkinson said. “We are so proud to have him on our team and recognize him during National Nurses Week. We are grateful for the compassion and dedication he brings to his work every day.”
Patients, family members, other nurses, physicians, other clinicians, and staff can nominate nurses for a DAISY Award. Say thank you to a nurse and nominate them for the DAISY Award by visiting MonHealth.com/DAISY. To learn more about the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses,visit DAISYFoundation.org.
