MORGANTOWN — Morgantown-based Mon Health System has filed a formal application for a certificate of need to build its second small format hospital, this time in Bridgeport.
With an estimated cost of $22.5 million, plans call for constructing the hospital in Charles Pointe, a $1.5 billion master-planned community on 1,700 acres in Bridgeport.
In December 2021, Mon Health opened Mon Marion Neighborhood Hospital at the Middletown Commons in White Hall where it provides 24-hour emergency care, overnight hospitalization services, on-site diagnostic testing and imaging, and laboratory services and 10 inpatient beds.
“We believe that this is the perfect solution for Harrison County and surrounding communities,” Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg said. “Because many Harrison County communities already know and trust Mon Health for their medical care, we look forward to opening this new hospital to keep healthcare local to our patients.”
Small format hospitals are accredited by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to offer hospital-based services that include inpatient and outpatient medical beds, diagnostic imaging and lab services, and full-service emergency services — just on a smaller scale than larger hospitals.
Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital was the first of its kind in the state and embraces the importance of timely scalable rural health care investments needed in West Virginia, according to a press release.
“Our commitment to expand access and improve the choice that people have in where they receive their healthcare is our priority,” Mon Health System board of directors chairman Ed Boyle said. “Accessibility close to home is a key component of quality care, and Mon Health and its locally based board of community volunteers are pleased to bring this innovation to our state.”
Mon Health recently expanded its behavioral health services in the Harrison County community with its affiliation with Highland-Clarksburg Hospital in Clarksburg.
According to Goldberg, expanded accessibility of health care services and choices in North Central West Virginia will help enhance the overall health of the communities they serve, one patient at time.
"We are pleased to welcome Mon Health System to Harrison County," said Jamie Corton, chairman of Genesis Partners, developers of Charles Pointe. "Mon Health is a respected leader in healthcare here in West Virginia. Their plan to build a community hospital within walking distance to the many amenities located here, including the new $50 million Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, fits well with the mission of Charles Pointe."
