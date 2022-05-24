MORGANTOWN — Mon Health System is hitting the roads of West Virginia.
On Monday, the Morgantown-based health care system unveiled the Ron and Stephanie Stovash Mobile Nursing Lab in partnership with West Virginia Junior College.
The mobile simulation lab will serve as a training ground for nursing students of all experience levels — those entering the field for the first time and those who choose to advance their careers through higher education.
"Very few WV health care systems have this level of advanced simulation technology, and no none of them currently offers this technology on a Mobile Platform,” WVJC CEO Chad Callen said. "Mon Health System, in collaboration with West Virginia Junior College, will be the first. By making simulation mobile, we can expand access to health care facilities more broadly than ever before. And the result of that is higher quality of care for the communities of North Central WV."
The mobile simulation center will augment the training of West Virginia Junior College nursing students and serve as a training tool for currently practicing nurses and other health care professionals within the Mon Health System.
The mobile training lab is funded by undisclosed donation from Ron and Stephanie Stovash, The Health Plan, and the Hazel Ruby McQuain Trust.
The 38-foot Ron and Stephanie Stovash Mobile Simulation Center on Wheels is customized with two simulation hospital rooms, a central control room, high fidelity simulation mannequins (adult, obstetric, and pediatric), video recording and viewing technology, and other equipment and supplies needed for effective skill training.
Training participants outside the lab can engage and learn from live simulations without disrupting the learning that's taking place inside the mobile lab with the aid of an exterior monitor.
“This mobile simulation center is an amazing resource with many possibilities. This center allows us to take consistent technology out to all of our Mon Health sites and affiliates along with WVJC educational sites to bring consistency in care at the patient side,” Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg said. "We are currently working with WVJC to conceptualize how much we might be able to expand its scope of use."
Simulation is becoming more commonly used to train nurses and other health care professionals, but it is often cost-prohibitive and affixed to one location. Mon Health's new mobile center makes simulation training mobile, and expands student access beyond a single location.
For Mon Health, the collaboration will provide access to simulation training for its current workforce at health care facilities throughout NCWV. For the junior college, the partnership adds a third mobile nursing lab, expanding its hybrid-online program currently offered throughout the state.
