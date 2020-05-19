MONONGAH — On Sunday, the Giver's Hand Food Pantry provided food for more than 300 people.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused the number served to skyrocket, and the Monongah food pantry has seen bare shelves arise from the increase.
"Our needs since the pandemic have increased by 405 percent, and it may even be more than that by now," said Kelly Straley, president of Giver's Hand Food Pantry. "We're looking at a minimum of 500 people a week who benefit from our pantry and the boxes that we are packing."
Straley said that the food pantry, sponsored by the Cross of Christ Community Church, normally gets food through the Mountaineer Food Bank, which procures food for partnered organizations through retail stores as well. However, in order to fund the necessary supplies needed at the pantry, Straley turned to Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia for grant money to keep the pantry stocked.
"We filled out a lot of applications for different funding sources because we don't have enough non-perishable foods on our shelves," Straley said. "If we want non-perishable food for our shelves, we have to order that from Mountaineer Food Bank and we have to pay for it. And that's a once a month delivery from them. That is not enough."
YCF awarded $2,500 to Giver's Hand through its Emergency Impact fund. On Monday, officials from YCF visited Giver's Hand to see how the pantry operates, and to learn how the grant money would be used.
"We have been able to give away about $65,000 in the five-county area," said Jim Griffin, chair of YCF's Board of Directors. "With a lot of people losing their jobs and not being able to work in the area, (Giver's Hand) indicated to us that they had seen a 400 percent increase in need."
Griffin said he was impressed by the operation run at Giver's Hand, and the impact its volunteers are having on the community. He said YCF's Emergency Impact Fund is aimed at providing money for nonprofits serving human needs, which the food offerings of Giver's Hand support.
"Right now, we are reviewing applications that have human needs; food, hygiene and different things of that nature," Griffin said. "I know some of the agencies are probably having administrative costs right now, but right now we're just trying to meet the human needs."
Straley said the pantry operates differently than some other food banks in the county, with no income guidelines required for a family to get food. She said this could be the reason it serves so many, especially in the pandemic.
"We don't have any income guidelines or requirements for people to come to the pantry," Straley said. "We want to serve grandfamilies, we want to serve veterans, we want to serve young people... We want everyone to feel welcome, we don't want to put any restrictions on who can visit."
Having received the grant money, Straley said the pantry will be getting a shipment from the Mountaineer Food Bank this week, which will help stock the shelves in preparation for next Sunday's giveaway.
"We're using the YCF, the $2,500 grant to place the Mountaineer Food Bank order," Straley said. "We have 7,000 pounds of food coming on Thursday from Mountaineer Food Bank."
Griffin said YCF will be distributing money to nonprofits each week, on a weekly application basis. This means even nonprofits that have already received money can apply again, in order to continue operating through the pandemic.
"Next week we will be reviewing the applications again and seeing what we can do to help these nonprofits," Griffin said.
Hosting food giveaways every Wednesday and Sunday, Straley said Giver's Hand needs this kind of money to continue feeding its families. She said she hopes to continue getting support from YCF, seeing that Giver's Hand is providing aid to support human needs.
"We're going to keep applying for it to see if that can be a regular donation that we can use," Straley said. "Because we will certainly use it."
