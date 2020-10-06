FAIRMONT — Marion County teachers once again voiced their difficulties with teaching different models of learning to the Marion County Board of Education Monday evening.
Stacia Hoffman, vice president for the Marion County American Federation of Teachers, said teachers are under extra stress because they are aiming their lessons at different groups of students who are learning in different environments.
"Our teachers are still overwhelmed and need some relief," Hoffman said. "We had a meeting and came up with solutions."
Last week, Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, met with teachers and principals to hear about the issues they were having with educating students.
Additionally, Crystal Adkins, a special education teacher at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School, spoke at the Board of Education meeting about the difficulties substitute teachers have been having in using the new computer programs, which are necessary for when they sub in.
"Subs are coming in to our schools not knowing our programs," Adkins said. "This puts stress on teachers in the school because if they're coming in to a job and can't do it, we have to pick up the slack."
James Saunders, a member of the Board of Education, read a statement he prepared about his thoughts on the difficulties teachers, as well as students throughout the county, are having.
"I have talked to too many of our employees, watching them cry," Saunders said. "Parents are upset and believe it isn't working."
The Board of Education also passed a motion to give all employees of the school system an $800 stipend, a reward which the board passes annually with the amount differing only slightly.
"They appreciate this very much," said Mary Jo Thomas, president of the Board of Education. "I have heard people say, 'I can't imagine not having it.'"
Saunders advocated the board also use money that was set to be put towards school improvement funds, an amount totaling $10,000, to further reward teachers who were splitting their duties in their jobs.
Also at the meeting, the board members came to an impasse on a waste management contract with Mountain State Waste, which was set to cover 17 sites across the county for five years at an annual cost of $11,295.
Also at the meeting, the Board of Education recognized Misty Owens as service personnel of the year, and Rebecca Spicher as teacher of the year.
