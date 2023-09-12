MORGANTOWN — Retired coal miner Mark Lance was working with his son at his farm, cutting branches that were overhanging the house. Lance was the ground man holding the rope while his son cut the branches.
“A branch came down, the rope wrapped around my thumb and actually extracted my thumb,” he said. “Pulled my thumb off.”
Dr. Tom McClellan couldn’t save the thumb. However, he was working on something that could still help Lance after losing his thumb.
McClellan is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon by trade, but he’s also the CEO of Intermed Labs, which is based in Morgantown. The company is a venture startup studio that takes ideas doctors have to improve patient care and turns them into workable, physical devices that are then brought to market, which is how Fingy3D was born.
“It started off very innocently,” McClellan said. “I had a patient who had removed his finger. And he said, ‘Hey, do you think there's a way I can get a finger made?’ So, I approached Justin Chambers, who's our director of engineering and said, ‘Hey, can we 3D print this guy’s finger?’ And he's like, ‘Oh, sure.’
McClellan said this was about 4 years ago.
Patients who buy a prosthetic through Fingy3D take a picture of their hand using their phone and send it to the company. Artificial Intelligence is used to view the photograph and sculpts a prosthetic for the patient. The drawing is then fed it into a Computer Assisted Design program that turns it into a file that a 3D printer can use.
The downside is that things like shadows or hair can still throw off the AI’s design, but thanks to learning algorithms, McClellan hopes that after a couple thousand iterations, the AI will learn enough about sculpting prosthetics that it won’t need a human overseer to correct its work, like it currently does.
What sets Fingy3D apart is its accessibility to the general public. Typically, finger prosthetics can run around $5,000 a finger. However, with 3D printing and AI, Fingy3D starts at $300. None of this is to say that the $5,000 prosthetics aren’t worth the investment. McClellan said they are extremely good devices made from titanium, carbon fiber and aluminum. They’re elegant.
However, the sticker shock acts as a barrier to people who can’t afford such a large payment.
Another advantage Fingy3D has is its ability to be printed anywhere in the world with a 3D printer.
“If a village in Africa had a 3d printer that cost $30,000, and probably in 10 years will be $5,000, we can print figures in Africa,” McClellan said. “And we can do all the design here. Because you can literally just send an STL file anywhere in the globe and if they have the proper printer, it can be made.”
McClellan and his partner, Ashok Aggarwal, hope that Fingy3D will eventually be bought up by a company with the resources to bring Fingy3D to more people.
“You know, prosthetics are needed in other countries, maybe even more so than the U.S.,” Aggarwal said. “Having an organization that has broader reach, I think could definitely allow this to scale. Probably reduce the cost that this product has, which is already so low, but it's possible that it can be reduced even further and really just get in the hands of more and more people that are living at least some part of their life sub-optimally.”
Fingy3D is just one of several projects at Intermed, however, the theme and goal for all of the company’s projects is the same.
Help as many people as possible. It’s a mission that Lance wants to see McClelland, Aggarwal and Intermed get the word out on as much as possible.
“I don't hurt for money, I could have afforded a $5,000 prosthetic,” Lance said. “But the opportunities the Fingy3D generates for the normal guy is something that needs to be out there — $300 is a very, very good alternative. Dr. McClellan and the group are a great bunch of folks.”
