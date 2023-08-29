MORGANTOWN — When Chuck Ghuste recalls his son CJ’s service in the United States Army, memories do not end with his return home. Like many veterans, the process of returning to civilian life posed an emotional ordeal for his son.
When he moved back to West Virginia, CJ often told his father about the 48 individuals he was deployed with in Afghanistan, counting through those who died — during service, from trauma-induced suicide, or unforeseen circumstances upon their return home.
CJ stung with the memory of losing his fellow veterans, but his was not an empty pain. Ghuste’s son wanted to use the memory of his fellow veterans to make a difference in the lives of those around him.
“He said, ‘Dad, we got to do something to help the veterans,’” Ghuste said. “We got to do something.”
To ease the process of transitioning back to civilian life, CJ conceptualized a group where local veterans could meet one another and engage with the world again through activities and community engagement. And, just like that, Operation Activet was founded in 2017.
But when CJ died in a motorcycle accident in 2019, Ghuste was left to pick up the pieces of his son’s legacy.
He decided to take on the role of president, and follow through on his son’s mission of providing a safe, welcoming space for the veterans of North Central West Virginia. And Ghuste said the organization’s impact has been palpable from the start.
The nonprofit organization provides veterans a range of programming, from sports outings to motorcycle rides to fishing trips.
These events specifically serve veterans and their families, which creates a community of people who understand one another’s experiences, Ghuste said. Ghuste himself served in the United States Marine Corps for 16 years.
A board member of Operation Activet, Keith Henry served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam, and appreciates the opportunity to support his fellow veterans in his home state of West Virginia.
Henry knew CJ personally, and coached him on local football and baseball teams — experiences which bonded him with the Ghuste family, and renewed his investment in the mission of Operation Activet.
Henry said that “helping veterans get themselves back on the right track” has been especially meaningful, pointing to a lack of publicly available programming for veterans suffering war-related trauma beyond bar hopping.
“I want to try to get them more help, to bring them back on course,” Henry said.
Vice President Jeff Ballyard became involved with veteran outreach organizations after his brother was killed in Afghanistan in 2018.
For Ballyard, the most rewarding aspect of his involvement with Operation Activet has been helping veterans overcome difficulties associated with life post-service.
The organization “helps them revert back,” he said. “Some of them will be so traumatized, they won’t go out in public. They don’t like big crowds.”
Ballyard said Operation Activet’s programming helps bring veterans out of their shells, and offers them space to “talk about whatever’s bothering them,” especially things they might be uncomfortable sharing with their families, or people who do not share the veteran experience.
Ghuste said many veterans experience trauma during their service. But many still struggle to express it to friends and family upon return, or to find communities who can help them process or overcome their experiences.
Ghuste emphasized that he doesn’t use the phrase post-traumatic stress disorder, “because, to me, it’s not a disorder.”
“It’s how we all process the traumas that we’ve been through,” he said.
Recently, Operation Activet has expanded to welcome first responders, who Ghuste and Ballyard said experience many of the same difficulties that veterans face.
Through activities and community-building, Operation Activet can relieve veterans and first responders of the burden of expressing their trauma because they are welcomed into a group where their experiences are already understood and even shared by others.
With these events, veterans “are not sitting at home, thinking about all the stuff they think about on a normal basis,” Ballyard said. “That’s my main thing, just helping any amount we can.”
One memory in particular reminds Ghuste of the value of Operation Activet and the organization’s outreach to veterans. It came at one event, when he was approached by a community member who said, “Your son saved my life.”
Following his military service, the man had been a chronic drinker, and faced depression and mental health issues, which together put him at risk time and time again.
But through an invitation to participate in programming from CJ and ongoing community support, the man found stability in his life, including a steady marriage and a long-term career.
“Let’s put this in perspective,” Ghuste said. “If we help one person, just one person, that’s worth it.”
Moving forward, Ghuste and his colleagues hope to see the organization expand even more, serving any veteran in need of support and community.
One day, Ghuste hopes this can include carrying out his son’s initial vision for the organization — establishing a facility where veterans can hang out and engage in activities together.
But getting there requires fundraising, an effort to which the organization is no stranger.
In October, Operation Activet will host its annual Veterans’ Bash in Morgantown’s Mylan Park. Each year, the bash raises money for the nonprofit’s programming and outreach.
Ghuste emphasized that the event serves to raise money for veterans, not to turn a profit at the expense of attendees. Through honest community support, the organization is working to make West Virginia a better place for veterans.
“We’re hoping to grow,” Ghuste said. “That’s our goal, to keep getting bigger and better.”
This year's Veterans’ Bash will be held Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased for $30 at the following locations: ACT Auto Repair, Classic's Restaurant, Pub & Hot Spot, Snyder Motor & Towing, Backyard Firearms, Blue and Gold Graphics, Triple S Harley-Davidson, Mason Jar Saloon and Hot Spot, Mountaineer Manor, Dragon’s Den, Patriots 4, Mountain Man Axe Throwing and Woodhead's Truck Repair Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.