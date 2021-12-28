MORGANTOWN — If Neal Brown is to extend his career bowl record to 5-0 and finish the 2021 West Virginia football season with a winning record and a run of five wins in the final seven games, signaling to the Big 12 that they may be sitting upon a football rebirth, they are going to have to do it with some "big boy" football against Minnesota in Tuesday's late-night extravaganza known as the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Played in Phoenix's Chase Field as a challenger to the late-night talk shows with a 10:15 p.m. kickoff on ESPN, the Mountaineers bring a 6-6 record into their first-ever meeting with Minnesota's Golden Gophers, a team built on physicality that put together an 8-4 record while going 6-3 in Big Ten play.
The Gophers are 5-point favorites. but have lost all three previous appearances in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
"I have a lot of respect for what P.J. Fleck has done, not only at Minnesota, but also at Western Michigan," Brown said. "When you watch them, they are a really good football team. They are 8-4 and easily could be 10-2 and their physicality and toughness are what stands out."
Minnesota's offense is built on running the football — not right at you, but right over you.
They have had to develop a stable full of running backs due to season-ending injuries to three players during the season. It didn't seem to matter because all of them hid behind an offensive line that looks like giant California redwoods.
Four of them received All-Big 10 mention, tackle Daniel Faalele (6-9, 380) and guard Blaise Andres (6-6, 335) becoming first pair of Minnesota offensive linemen to earn first-team honors together since center Greg Eslinger and guard Mark Setterstrom back in 2005.
And yes, Faalele is listed at 6-9, 380.
Second team honors went to center John Michael Schmitz (6-4, 320) and third team honors to guard Connor Olson (6-5, 310) while tackle Sam Schlueter (6-6, 325) and tight end Ko Kieft (6-5, 265) earned honorable mention.
The offensive line was ranked among the nation's top by Pro Football Focus rating service as Minnesota put together the 31st top rushing offense in the country despite the injuries to the running back corps, including the player who was supposed to be the star, Mo Ibrahim, who had averaged 154 yards rushing in 2020.
Now this pits Minnesota's strength against WVU's, which is a defensive line built around Dante Stills and Akheem Mesidor. Taijh Alston, a solid defensive end who has fought back through a myriad of injuries, provided a strong edge pass rush while Mike linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo became the beneficiary of the D-line's play and was able to range sideline to sideline leading WVU in tackles.
"They are very big up front," Mesidor said. "Their offensive line is the strongest point of their offense They have four O-linemen who have invites to senior bowls, so we know they're going to try to pound the ball."
The Golden Gophers offer a different type of challenge up front than WVU has faced.
"It's really good, but different. I guess that's the best way to put it. Obviously, they are really big. They probably work as well together as a unit as anybody we have played and that always makes it tough," WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Leslie said.
"They are experienced, big, strong ... but they are different in a lot of ways. They are a little more — I don't want to say Big Ten style. They are a little more downhill than people in our league. The closest to what we see as the scheme they play is Oklahoma State, but they use their motions and personnel a lot different than Oklahoma State does."
Minnesota's Fleck has a lot of respect for WVU's defensive line.
"They play a very unique defense, present a lot of challenges and play incredibly hard," he said. "So, we've got our work cut out for us."
If WVU is able to neutralize a rushing attack that averaged 193 yards a game, then the burden of victory shifts onto a WVU run game that seems to be overmatched entering play.
Minnesota's rush defense is one of the nation's best, ranking No. 9 while giving up just 100.2 yards per game while the Mountaineers were ranked 97th in the nation rushing the ball with 128 yards a game.
What's more, WVU will be without its main rushing threat, Leddie Brown, who has consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons but who has opted out of the bowl game to get ready for the NFL draft.
That places a tremendous burden not only on his replacement, Tony Mathis, coming off his first career 100-yard rushing game at Kansas, but also on an offensive line that is anchored by second-team All-American center Zach Frazier and that came into its own over the second half of the season.
How important is it for WVU to run the ball? WVU is 13-0 when it rushes for 100 or more yards under Neal Brown.
If they can't establish a run game, all the pressure falls on quarterback Jarret Doege, who will be trying to make amends for a difficult experience in which he had to be lifted midgame against Army in last year's bowl.
Doege has run hot and cold since transferring to WVU from Bowling Green.
"I think I put the bowl game behind me a long time ago," Doege said as he began preparing for Minnesota. "I'm going to go into this game, prepare like I usually prepare and go in with a great mindset to win this football game."
If his offensive line can protect him, he has a strong receiving corps that has gotten better as the season went on, reaching the point that even the announcement that receiver Isaiah Esdale had entered the transfer portal did not create much of a stir as freshman Kaden Prather has developed into a threat.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.