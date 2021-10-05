MORGANTOWN — Did Jarret Doege put an end to "The Two-Headed Quarterback" experiment at West Virginia with his huge second-half performance in Saturday's gut-wrenching, 23-20, home loss to Texas Tech or did his inability to translate it in a victory leave the door ajar enough to allow Coach Neal Brown to continue mixing and matching him with Garrett Greene?
That is the big question besieged Coach Neal Brown will be answering during his weekly meeting with the media on Tuesday.
Certainly, it won't be the only question as there are many others that a fan base that is rapidly becoming disgruntled as evidenced by the boos that cascaded upon the field all too often Saturday indicated.
Why did the team come out listless on Homecoming?
Should Brown have gone on fourth down when at the 4 midways through the final quarter instead of settling for a game-tying field goal?
Where is the running game?
But the problem seems to stem from the uncertainty at quarterback, where Brown has been trying to merge the best assets of Doege, the thrower, and Garrett Greene, the runner, into something neither is. While the idea on paper seems to make sense, it hasn't translated onto the field.
However, a 20-point second half after being down 17-0 at halftime during which Brown turned the club over to Doege, even in situations he had previously ceded to Greene, indicated that the coach has finally made his decision.
Before we go any further, let us understand that if this is the case, it was not the fans' displeasure with the situation that forced this upon Brown. It was that Doege's play in the second half of the Texas Tech game and his teammates' reaction to it screamed out for such a decision to be made.
This was put best in post-game interviews when wide receiver Isaiah Esdale, who had a magnificent game with six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on which he sacrificed his body to score, made a telling remark about what transpired at halftime.
"Jarret was the one in the locker room that stood up first," Esdale said. "He stood up in front of everybody and said 'Let's go. Let's get the energy up. Let's get it right.' We all listened to him. He's our quarterback. He's our leader."
That last part speaks volumes:
"He's our quarterback. He's our leader."
The coach has to read something into that, for once turned loose on the field on Saturdays, football becomes a game of follow the leader and except in very rare situations is that leader anyone but the quarterback.
Whatever nerve was hit at halftime, it changed everything. The defense stiffened and the offense began making plays, enough plays to be in a position to win the game in the fourth as Doege authored a 19 of 25 second-half passing performance for 276 yards.
"If people want to get pissed at me, that’s fine," Brown said. "I’m fine with that, but that kid played well in the second half. He played well. I mean, what is he? He’s 25-of-33 for 318 yards [for the entire game]. Most of that was in the second half. He gave us a chance."
Brown admitted that "there might have been one or two he'd like to have back," but that is true in every game for every quarterback.
It's not unusual, either that in every close game that is lost, one such play is the key play in the game.
So it was on Saturday when WVU was faced with third and goal at the 4 and Doege missed running back Leddie Brown when he broke open for what would have been the go-ahead touchdown.
"We had a good play, then missed the throw," Brown said.
That happens.
They still had a chance to try for a TD, but Brown settled for a tying field goal, a decision he would second guess.
"You always kind of question yourself after the fact, but I felt like we had really good answers. We played well in the second half offensively. We kept them off balance, but we needed to score a touchdown," he said. "That’s the one play. You’re down by three, so you’re rolling the dice, but the thought goes through your mind. We kicked a field goal and tied it. Then they went 80 yards on us."
To rub salt in the wound, the key play in the drive to the winning field goal for Texas Tech was a badly underthrown deep pass by quarterback Henry Colombi that wound up having the receiver come back five yards to make the grab.
Without that, WVU probably wins the game in overtime, the crowd now rocking and rolling, and Brown's decision being looked at in a different light and fans clamoring that he sticks with Doege to see what he can make out of this season.
