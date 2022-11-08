MORGANTOWN — It was "Welcome home, Emmitt Matthews Jr. night" at the Coliseum Monday as the one-time Mountaineer returned home after playing a year in Washington.
And from the minute he came out for introductions with a loud welcome from a crowd said to be 9,690 fans, last down the carpet, he was the center of attention.
Matthews didn't disappoint, scoring 15 points, at one stretch in the second half putting together nine straight WVU points, while adding 7 rebounds and five assists.
But there was also a surprise member of the cast who made it a special night as Tre Mitchell, who came out of the portal to join the Mountaineers, made his debut although it didn't look like he would be cleared to play after missing the early season work with a leg injury.
He played 14 minutes, scored 13 points, had three rebounds, two assists and did so many different things that you could tell this was going to give a new dimension to the team.
"And he's going to get better," Coach Bob Huggins said of the new forward with the deft 3-point touch.
"Preseason has been a journey, to say the least," Mitchell said.
He'd been nursing a leg injury all through preparations. He had been diligent shooting but he couldn't do much lower body exercise and didn't know as of just two or three days ago if he could play the opener.
But the doctors gave Huggins the OK to use him as much as he needed and he wound up playing 14 minutes, scoring 13 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists.
All that on what amounted to one day's practice.
"Actually, I haven't been through a full practice yet," the former Texas Longhorn said.
He showed what WVU wanted to see, his versatility. He can shoot, rebound, play inside and outside and does what WVU is looking to do this year, fit in with the team.
"He's a 'hooper,'" Matthews said. "He's not a regular basketball player. He's a 'hooper.' Me, personally, I think you can throw him anywhere on the floor. I have yet to see anybody with a good back to the basket game like his at 6-8 who can shoot.
"You put him out there with me and it's like having another version of myself."
And that was one too many big men who can shoot, rebound, pass, guard for Mount St. Mary's, a game team in a game that was just too much for them.
WVU, as you might expect in an opener, was ragged at first. In fact, it was 10-10 almost nine minutes into the game when Mitchell hit the first shot he took, a 3. WVU never looked back, scoring 15 straight points.
The lead stayed there as Huggins saw a number of good signs, beginning with young James Okonkwo's first extended action where he showed an intimidating shot blocking ability and great athleticism.
Erik Stevenson, the much-traveled guard, lived up to his reputation with a physical approach to playing the game and the big guys inside, Jimmy Bell Jr. and Mo Wague, helped WVU to a 45-28 rebounding advantage.
The Mountaineers return to action in a much more heated environment, traveling to Pitt Friday to play the basketball version of the Backyard Brawl at 7 p.m.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.