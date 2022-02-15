MORGANTOWN — That "foul" odor coming out of Manhattan, Kansas, Monday night was the rotting roadkill of West Virginia's season as the Mountaineers once again blew a 10-point, second-half lead with some putrid shooting and lost to Kansas State, 78-73.
The loss was the Mountaineers ninth in the last 10 games and left them with a 14-11 record, sitting on an NCAA bubble that is about to burst, if it hasn't already.
The game was decided at the foul line. Kansas State, which opted to drive to the basket throughout the second half, a move which sent them on an endless parade free throw line.
While WVU took six more shots from the field than Kansas State and hit four more field goals, Kansas State took 39 free throws, making 31 of them. It wasn't really homering in the officiating, even if this was another John Higgins-led crew, for WVU shot 24 themselves and made 20, a healthy 83.3%
But something is amiss somewhere for in the last game, the loss at Oklakoma State, the Cowboys shot 34 free throws. That's 73 free throws in two games and that says something about a fatal flaw in WVU's defense ... one that let's teams get to the basket and when they don't get there it's normally because the Mountaineers have to foul to stop them.
Coach Bob Huggins was cautious in his approach in discussion the officiating.
"It's hard during the game. You guys get to see replays, I don't," Huggins said. "I'm going to go back and look at it. I owe it to our guys."
That's not saying it didn't agree with the calls. It was Huggins being diplomatic, for he didn't say he did agree with them.
Whatever, they decided the game. The only question is were the fouls being called consistently on both ends and you can't tell that without watching film.
Take a key play with two minutes to play. WVU had come out in the second half and built a 54-44 lead, only to be outscored 19-2. It was one of those droughts WVU has become famous for early in the second half — and sometimes early in the first half.
WVU missed nine consecutive shots as the lead melted like a late spring snow.
But WVU fought back, getting to within a point at 74-73 with 2:02 to play. At that point Taz Sherman, who would lead WVU with 23 points, would flash through the lane with the ball, only to trip.
There was no call, the ruling being that he tripped over teammate Dimon Carrigan's foot, something replay seemed to verify.
It was the turning point in the game. Did he say he was tripped?
"I really didn't ask him. I didn't have time, because they were putting the ball in play. The one official said he stepped on the guy's foot. I'd have to look at it. I don't know," Huggins said.
The replay that Huggins doesn't get to see seemed to show Sherman tripping over teammate Dimon Carrigan's foot, making it a good no-call, though a costly one as a turnover resulted.
On the ensuing possession, the Wildcats' Ismael Massoud took a 3 but for some reason Carrigan aggressively went about trying to block the shot, fouled him and it resulted in three made free throws to put K-State up 77-73.
It allowed Kansas State to hold on and win despite missing eight of its last nine shots. West Virginia did not score at all over the final 2:30.
"Those were big opportunities missed with the game so close," admitted Keedy Johnson, who had a big night at the point with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists before fouling out near the final buzzer. "With games going to the wire you need to take advantage of every possession."
WVU returns to action at the Coliseum on Saturday when Kansas comes in for what probably is the Mountaineers last stand.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.