FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University has tested more than 2,600 students and faculty members for COVID-19 over the past week, and of those tests, three came back positive.
As part of the university's plan for this situation, the three students were sent home to learn virtually until they have quarantined long enough, so the spread of coronavirus could be contained.
"If they are able to go home, then yes, we send them home," said Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State. "If they are not able to go home, we have quarantine rooms at the university where they will go."
Last week, freshmen students moved in to campus after being tested for COVID-19, and this past weekend had their orientation activities. Upperclassmen are to move in at the beginning of this week, when they will also be tested for COVID-19. According to Martin, it was important to the university to have freshmen move in and start classes first, so they could get a week of the normal college experience on a less crowded campus.
"By basing the move-in of our students with the testing, we were able to then ensure that the social distancing guidelines are in place," Martin said. "That also gives our freshmen the opportunity to be up front and center for a week for faculty in a more focused environment so we are able to welcome them home to Fairmont State."
Alicia Kalka, executive director of residential and student life, said the move-in process was set up so not too many students were in the same area at one time. This process the university organized for the freshmen would be mirrored by the upperclassmen, who will be coming to campus in different waves to get tested and move in.
"It's going to be in waves," Kalka said. "The campus is not going to be packed at any point; we have done that on purpose to allow for social distancing. We only allow like 50 housing students for the entire campus every two hours."
Classes started Monday at Fairmont State, but only freshmen attended in person, while upperclassmen began virtual learning. Classrooms are now set up with plastic screens separating teachers from students, and sessions are also being recorded for viewers at home.
"Our IT department... installed webcams in every single classroom," Martin said. "When that professor is there teaching the freshmen, it's also teaching the same time, synchronously, the upperclassmen. The classes are being recorded."
Matt Swain, chief of police at Fairmont State, said these coming weeks will be busy for the campus safety departments, because officers will be evaluating the flow of students to see where improvements need to be made for social distancing.
"We're going to be flying a drone over campus to try and look at what our choke points are," Swain said. "We'll fly that drone over class times and class changes and see where there are any choke points, if folks are gathering in certain places or if they're lining up to get in certain buildings."
While the three positive tests were not a desired outcome by the university, Swain said that was to be expected considering the amount of people coming from out of state to attend the university.
"You've got people coming from all over the country," Swain said. "You've got international students coming from all over; obviously within the states that are coming. I'm really happy with those numbers and we'll just continue to keep all our safety practices in place to keep those numbers where they are."
Testing all students before moving in to campus is the first line of defense against the spread of COVID-19, but Swain said there are more procedures in place to fight the spread as well. Through different measures, Swain believes the spread of the virus can be slowed and also tracked if necessary.
"Our main goal is to reduce the spread," Swain said. "When you bring in large numbers, it's a numbers game. So there's certainly some risk involved with that; we're just going to continue to try to keep those numbers very low."
Most of the orientation events for freshmen took place in an online format this weekend. Martin said she wanted the freshmen to have a sense of normalcy to start off their college careers, and annual events like convocation are important in giving them that experience.
"We had our convocation virtually and we had over 900 sign up for convocation," Martin said. "The rights and the rituals are going on despite this pandemic. It's really important for us to make sure that our students feel a sense of normalcy as they return to campus.
"Things change daily," Martin continued, "we will adapt daily so that we can ensure normalcy for our students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.