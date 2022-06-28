FAIRMONT — In the six months since attaining developer status from the state, the Marion Regional Development Corp. has been playing a lot of catch up.
Around seven years ago, Marion County lost its status as a certified business location. When that happened, MRDC President Nick Fantasia said that was like taking the "for sale" sign out of the yard but still trying to sell the house.
"Because of the change in the attitude toward economic development those years ago, we took that sign out of our yard. Thanks to Commissioners Randy Elliott and Linda Longstreth, we've been able to market ourselves again," Fantasia said. "They passed the baton to the city and council approved us and now we're back on the market."
It's been six months since that baton was passed, but it hasn't been much of a sprint for Fantasia and his affectionately described team of part-time developers. For much of the last few months, they've been making up for lost time, learning to walk before they can run.
But that's not to say they haven't been busy.
Some of the MRDC's major achievements include regaining Marion County's status as a certified development location, becoming the developer of the Sharon Steel site and establishing a name for the county within the Interstate 79 corridor.
All things considered, Fantasia said the MRDC is doing a bang-up job for an organization composed of volunteers and a part-time director. However, he and his compatriots have goals for the future of the corporation, far above where it currently lies.
Among those goals is an increase to its budget. Currently, the MRDC operates on a budget of just over $90,000 composed of funds from the City of Fairmont, the Marion County Commission and a few grants.
The neighboring counties of Monongalia and Harrison fund full-time development operations. Harrison's budget is north of $190,000 and Mon's is over $300,000. Allen Staggers, executive director of MRDC, said Marion County needs to consider a more feasible budget if it expects to keep pace with its neighbors.
"We're not quite on par with our neighboring counties, but they've both had economic development organizations in place for many years now. A long-term presence is one of the critical factors of development," Staggers said. "Going forward, I think we really should have a strong look at what a realistic, sustainable budget needs to be, then look at potential funding sources."
In a recent presentation to the county commission, Staggers was open about the budgetary concerns and brought up another item to consider — a full-time director.
Staggers come out of retirement to assume the position as MRDC chief and he candidly told the commission that a full-time director is a necessary step, and he's not the man for the job.
"This is a job that oftentimes takes a deep understanding of economic development and a vast network of resources. Those resources can be state or federal agencies or other developers," Staggers said. "I can do those on a part-time basis, but if we had someone full-time, it'd be an opportunity to form that network."
In the near future, the MRDC has its focus set on the organization's development of the old Fairmont Coke Works site to development Fairmont Transportation Research Campus, a test site for autonomous vehicles. The concept has been submitted and approved by Fairmont City Council.
Fantasia expressed his excitement for what this can mean for Fairmont and Marion County as they have the opportunity to welcome a new industry into the area.
"I firmly believe that if we're given the opportunity to compete for this infrastructure money and build this transportation campus, I think there's an opportunity to transform the face of the community with the emergence of an industry we've never had before," Fantasia said. "I think we're at the precipice of exciting times."
