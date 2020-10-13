MORGANTOWN — All things considered, the off-week was a good week for West Virginia's football team.
Not so much so around the Big 12.
Ask them at Texas, where the Longhorns were outgunned by arch-rival Oklahoma in four overtimes, 53-45.
Ask them at Kansas State, where despite remaining undefeated by beating TCU 21-14, they lost starting quarterback Skylar Thompson for the season after undergoing surgery due to what coach Chris Klieman termed "an upper body injury"
Ask them at Kansas, where they lost their coach, Les Miles, who is now quarantine due to the COVID-19 virus.
Ask them at Baylor, where they lost the chance to even play their game Saturday at Oklahoma State due to COVID-19.
Yeah, WVU could enjoy its victory over Baylor the previous week, work on deficiencies and get its house in order.
First of all, the overriding issue was the virus, for it appeared Baylor may have contracted its COVID problems traveling for the WVU game.
Did it affect WVU?
The final answer isn't in yet, but the early returns say no.
"We tested last week on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, which is our normal protocol, and we had zero new positives," coach Neal Brown said during Monday's Big 12 coaches conference call. "We tested again yesterday, and we are still waiting on those results. But we are hopeful that we can remain COVID-free. If something comes up, we will be ready to adjust."
Adjusting is what Klieman had to do Saturday in beating TCU when Thompson went down early.
"He had surgery last week on an upper-body injury, so unfortunately his season is over with," Klieman said on the coaches' call. "But we are going to rally around Will Howard and Nick Ast."
The Wildcats had just put themselves into position to be a legitimate contender for the Big 12 title when the jarring quarterback injury struck them.
"It was difficult, obviously, when you have a senior captain that goes down," Klieman said. "I think he has handled it well. I have visited with him, but I haven't seen him. That is the worst part of this game."
Across state, winless Kansas comes to West Virginia for Saturday's first game in which fans will be allowed into Mountaineer Field and the Jayhawks believe they will be with Miles, their head coach, although it is not yet official.
"Coach Miles is doing well and continuing addressing the team via Zoom and the coaching staff. With technology we have developed during the pandemic, he has been able to continue the process as the head coach," said offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon. "We look forward to having a good week of practice and having Coach Miles at the game Saturday."
As of Monday morning, there were no plans yet to run the game if Miles wasn't on the trip.
In a conference call with the Kansas-based reporters, Dearmon joked that if Miles wasn't there to coach the game he would be bringing a little bobblehead doll of the head coach with him.
"That way I feel he's still talking in my ear right then," he said.
Kansas tested it staff and players on Wednesday last week and found out on Thursday that Miles had tested positive for the virus.
"Coach Miles immediately had plans to put in place on how we would handle practice the first day and the preparation on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. He has been in contact with us on a daily basis and handled the staff meetings. Our coordinators are handling their area of the ball," Dearmon said.
Something like this can have an emotional effect on a team, especially one being knocked around on the field.
"We've been able to handle different people on the team testing positive for COVID during the year," Dearmon said. "We've been able to make sure we limit the exposure to our team with our practices of wearing masks, social distancing and other guidelines. Coach Miles is not the first person on our team to test positive.
"Every person on the team I think has concern, therefore it is important all members of the team take care of each other. We are well versed handling this and we have had a very limited spread here at Kansas."
Neal Brown expressed his sympathy to Miles when asked about the situation for Saturday.
"We hope he's recovered and can be at the game Saturday. I know he has a great staff there. D.J. Eliot, the defensive coordinator, and I worked together at Kentucky. I've got tremendous respect for him. I know that staff will have their guys ready to go either way and we know Kansas will be ready."
As for WVU, Brown said they had a solid off week of practices, working on such matters as tackling, the punt team and the passing game. Brown also indicated the offensive line is much improved, although he stopped short of saying starting left guard James Gmiter would be back after missing the Baylor game.
