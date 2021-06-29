FAIRMONT — The most vulnerable individuals are among the hardest to vaccinate against COVID-19.
The Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers has been working to vaccinate those who struggle with financial issues, homelessness or addiction.
Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trisha Papalii, a homeless stabilization worker at MVA on Locust Avenue, and Lisa Laya, a registered nurse working with MVA, were outside the Soup Opera in downtown Fairmont offering free doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"This is the first [clinic] we've held at the Soup Opera," Papalii said. "The first one, we held at the Union Mission back on [March 30]."
The Union Mission clinic had 50 doses of the J&J vaccine and all 50 went into the arms of individuals who may not otherwise have been vaccinated.
"We missed a pretty big chunk of people at that first drive," Papalii said. "We wanted to make sure we got everyone so we're offering it again."
Monday at the Soup Opera, 50 more doses were ready to be administered. By 1 p.m., 10 vaccines had been given.
An issue that has been tough to tackle among the population that MVA serves is misinformation regarding the safety of the vaccine.
Earlier in the spring, the J&J vaccine was linked, in rare cases, to deadly blood clots. The CDC identified 28 clotting cases out of the 8.7 million vaccinated with the J&J vaccine.
"That bad news that came out about the blood clots, that messed things up," Laya said. "It made a lot of people leery about getting the Johnson & Johnson, but it was only 28 people out of 8 million. You could get struck by lightening with those odds."
Ten vaccinations was better than none, Papalii said, wishing it had been more but pleased for those people who got the shots. In addition, many of the Soup Opera's customers announced proudly they were already vaccinated.
"Seven more showed up from our list but were hesitant to get the shot, so I offered to set them up at the clinic," Papalii said. "Ten is definitely better than zero."
For those struggling with homelessness, addiction or mental health issues, getting cleaned up and going to an appointment can cause a great deal of anxiety, outlining the importance of these on-the-ground vaccine drives, Papalii and Laya said.
"Us coming to them helps," Laya said. "A lot of them have transportation issues. You don't have to go here or there or into the clinic. We're coming to you."
Papalii agreed.
"Just setting an appointment for a lot of my clients is overwhelming," Papalii said. "Just taking that one stressor away is a lot."
Even with restrictions lifting, the push to get shots in the arms of those who are unvaccinated is still going strong.
"We believe that vaccination is the way out of the pandemic," said Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department. "We want to make the vaccine available to everybody who wants it. For those who don't have the resources to go and get the vaccine, it's critically important for us to take the vaccine to them."
For information about the COVID-19 vaccines, call the Health Department's toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit the Marion County Health Department's website at marionlhdwv.org.
