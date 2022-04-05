FAIRMONT− A Marion County health care organization is asking the community to help "just bring a smile" to those facing homelessness.
Monongahela Valley Association of Health Center's Behavioral Health Department is collecting a variety of non-perishables, hygiene and clothing items that will go into blessing bags for the homeless.
Items range from journals to coloring supplies and homemade cards.
Ashley Hawkins, Behavioral Health Department stabilization worker at MVA, said that while she did not come up with the idea for the blessing bags, she wants to carry on the tradition because it is worthwhile in more way than one.
"There are needs in the community. Individuals who are experiencing homelessenss don't always have the same access to resources that everyone else has. So, for this reason, anything that we can provide to them that might make their lives a little bit easier or help fulfill a need is really appreciated," Hawkins said.
They are asking for a variety of travel-sized hygiene items, non-perishable snacks, clothing and accessories, bottled beverages and flavor packs for water and any items that would make someone more comfortable or brighten their day.
Hawkins said she would like to have everything collected by May 31. Donations can be dropped off at the MVA Health Center at 1322 Locust Ave. in Fairmont or at a drop box located outside of the Times West Virginian. Individuals can also call Hawkins to meet for items to be picked up.
D.D. Meighan of West Virginia University Campus Ministry and former Homeless Coalition Coordinator said that the MVA Behavioral Health Department has consistently done wonderful things for the community. He noted that last March, their service event at Veteran's Square was very beneficial to anyone who attended, but especially people facing homelessness.
"I commend MVA and I commend anyone who takes the time and effort to assist those who are in need with items that can help them through times of crises," Meighan said.
The Behavioral Health Department also provides specialized therapy and health care to people who are homeless.
"I think it’s really important to get these donations to these individuals," Hawkins said. "There are so many little things that we take for granted. For example, the access to feminine hygiene products and hygiene products, in general.
"Providing those little things that help bring comfort to people is really important to supporting quality of life."
To donate items for the blessing bags or ask questions, contact Ashley Hawkins at 304-366-0700 extension number 8806.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.