MORGANTON — West Virginia University has entered into a group licensing agreement for the university's student-athletes covering all the Mountaineers' 18 varsity sports.
The partnership with The Brandr Group creates new opportunities for West Virginia's student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness using the school's official trademarks and logos.
"The Mountaineers are looking forward to our partnership with The Brandr Group because not only is it beneficial to our student-athletes, but also to our fans," WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. "Supporting our student-athletes in Name, Image and Likeness is important to us, and this partnership will enable the strength of the West Virginia brand to explore and create new opportunities for our student-athletes and our fans. Being able to purchase branded, licensed merchandise to cheer on their favorite Mountaineer is a win for everyone."
The partnership with The Brandr Group allows for the collective use of student-athletes' NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the Mountaineers' logos and marks. Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes, and the program does not limit individual NIL rights. Potential licensees interested in learning more about the program should contact Kathleen Melvin at TBG.
"Group licensing promises to usher in new, lucrative opportunities for all student-athletes, and we're pleased to be collaborating with West Virginia in crafting a comprehensive program that will empower their student-athletes," TBG CEO Wesley Haynes said. "Through this new agreement, Mountaineer student-athletes will be able to benefit from their NIL through co-branded opportunities across West Virginia's merchandising and sponsorship portfolio. This will open up new doors for them to financially benefit from their NIL, while also creating new avenues for engagement for the school's passionate fan base."
TBG, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, will manage and administer the program as well as develop licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. With decades of collective management experience for some of the world's largest brands, TBG also manages the group rights program for the NFL, NBA and MLB players' associations in the college space.
Products that combine team logos and player names and numbers have accounted for a large portion of licensed sports merchandise sales at the professional level for decades, and this program opens the door for the same opportunities for student-athletes at the collegiate level. West Virginia fans can expect to be able to purchase official merchandise, including team jerseys, with the name and number of their favorite Mountaineer players who have joined the respective group licensing program once TBG enters into agreements with approved WVU trademark licensees.
