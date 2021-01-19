MORGANTOWN — A week or so ago, as Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban notched his seventh national championship by coaching The Tide to the title, we authored a tribute to this area as the cradle of championship coaches, noting that, as a group, coaching from West Virginia in general — and North Central West Virginia in particular — have dominated college football.
As that idea was fermenting, another was born, a thought of how important that the North Central West Virginia area has become not only in coaching college football throughout the land but to West Virginia University's football program itself, a trend that bubbled over this year for the Mountaineers.
As Neal Brown's team showed marked improvement from Year 1 to Year 2, it did so more on defense than offense and WVU's D, while built around pieces from all over, had a distinct North Central West Virginia flavor.
We're talking D as in defense and D as in Darius Stills ,Dante Stills, Dylan Tonkery, Dante Bonamico.
Four players who came through the area's high school programs. Four players who played big roles in WVU earning a winning record in Brown's second season. Four players whose first names begin with D.
The Stills brothers, of course, have been the featured pieces in this WVU football revival. They came out of Fairmont Senior High, which suddenly has emerged as an all-sports feeder for WVU, with the Mountaineers having also brought in offensive lineman Zach Frazier, a freshman All-American, this year in football and Jalen Bridges, a budding basketball star.
Add to that, another strong contributor out of Fairmont Senior on defense this year in Jake Abbott, and you have something that just can't be passed over without comment.
Now, the story of the Stills brothers is known far and wide, both having been on the national radar as they came out of Fairmont Senior. Though Darius was a year ahead of Dante, it was Dante whose physical gifts seemed to offer the brighter future, but, as it worked, out Darius was driven to prove himself to be anyone's equal. He played as a freshman, built himself up thereafter, became a consensus All-American this season, and actually even outdid his father, Gary, one of the great pass rushers in WVU history over the course of his career.
What's more, Stills is proud he is a West Virginian, and he represents what West Virginia football is.
"We're just as good as anybody else, there's just not many of us," Darius Stills said during the buildup to this year's Liberty Bowl victory over Army. "I'm proof there are ballers here. You've just got to find them. Just because we're not from Florida or California doesn't mean we can't play. We've got Randy Moss, a Hall of Famer out of West Virginia, Ryan Switzer, we have a lot of people. I want to be one of those people they name also. That's my dream."
And it too is brother Dante's dream, who will be going at it without his brother next year as he completes his collegiate career.
"We've definitely talked about it a lot," Dante said as the season came down a close. "I've played with him my whole life, so just knowing this is our last couple of games sucks. It's emotional."
But if Darius and Dante put the D up front in the West Virginia defense, Dylan Tonkery and Dante Bonamico put the D in the second and third line of defense. Although neither was as highly regarded, neither was any less driven.
If you think back through Tonkery's career, in particular, he was always the man to the rescue.
Both he and Bonamico came out of Bridgeport High. Tonkery followed his brother, Wes, who was a big-time linebacker for the Mountaineers from 2011-2014, and literally played himself into the rotation.
As a redshirt freshman, Tonkery started eight games, filling in at Will and Mike linebacker. Then, as a sophomore, he was playing regularly until he got injured and missed seven games.
In his junior year, Tonkery played bandit and Mike linebacker while starting 11 games as an underrated part of Neal Brown's first defense.
WVU was deep in linebackers this past year and Tonkery's time on the defense was limited — he had eight tackles all season entering the bowl game. Tony Fields II, a graduate transfer from Arizona, came in and dominated at middle linebacker, leading WVU in tackles.
But come time for the Mountaineers' bowl game, Fields opted out and that opened the door for Tonkery. Facing Army's triple option offense, Tonkery was everywhere and more than doubled his season output by making 11 tackles in the game.
It was the cherry on top of the sundae that was his career at WVU, a moment that was as big as when he made an interception on a deflected pass and ran it into the end zone earlier in the season against Kansas State to ice a victory, leading Coach Brown to say:
"Nobody deserves that pick more than Dylan Tonkery. He's as good a teammate as we have in our football program. He's completely unselfish. Team guy. Coachable. His teammates love him."
Bonamico, however, may have authored the warmest story of all.
Undersized at 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, Bonamico probably should have played at a lower level. But he wouldn't accept that. WVU was where he wanted to play and he came in and forced his way into playing time.
He became one of the best special team players on the Mountaineers, and he got enough action that he finished his career having played in 41 games in his Mountaineer career.
But Bonamico saved the best for last. With Fields and safety Tykee Smith out and injuries mounting during WVU's bowl game versus Army, Bonamico was pressed into defensive duty in the second half.
"We lost three secondary members to head injuries and we're not very deep in the secondary as well," Brown said after the game. "Bonamico hadn't played a snap of safety in two years and he played half [of] the third and the whole fourth quarter."
He ended up with one fewer tackle than his former Bridgeport teammate, Tonkery, with 10 in the game.
"You couldn't draw it up any better," Bonamico said recently on the "Tribe Talk Podcast." "My family went — everyone outside of my sister — they all went to the game. That was the first thing we said to each other when I went and gave them a hug that there were was no better way to end five years of playing college football than that."
It was a joyous postgame for both Bonamico and Tonkery.
"We kind of joked about it, but we have prepared for this game for about seven years, playing in high school against teams like Keyser and Elkins. They kind of ran similar things [to Army's triple option]. You get in the game and see similar plays. Obviously it is more sped up because they run it to perfection at Army. Dylan and I have kind of played in that system forever. It became second nature what to do, fly to the ball and get there with bad intentions," Bonamico said.
