FAIRMONT — As Marion County’s two institutions of higher education, Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State University have at times been regarded as rivals.
But at a Monday luncheon hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, the institutions’ new presidents made clear that rivalry is not the way forward, and that a better Fairmont first requires breaking bread.
The luncheon, hosted at Muriale’s Italian Kitchen, welcomed members from the local community and invited them to ask the incoming college presidents questions. Both Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State have new presidents this year — a rare overlap in timelines on which the schools were eager to capitalize.
Pierpont Community & Technical College President Milan Hayward spoke about the importance of pursuing higher education, and community colleges' unique ability to provide degree programs that are both flexible and applicable to the careers of blue-collar and middle-class Americans.
“We miss so many potential students because they may think, ‘Well, either I’m not college material,’” or because they are a “rugged individualist” bent on pursuing a career on their own. Hayward said that these individuals are not yet recognizing the “sweet spot” that is community college.
When he was young, Hayward said, he was jaded by the education system and chose not to seek a college degree after high school. But he began taking classes at his local community college, and over the years, eventually earned the associate’s degree that kick-started his career in education.
Michael Davis comes to Fairmont State from James Madison University, where he served as chief of staff. The luncheon marked the end of his first month as president — a month he said was well spent.
When Davis first moved to West Virginia with his wife and daughter at the start of the month, they had some concerns about not knowing anyone. But, quickly, they found that it is easy to make friends in a small town.
“I was looking around the room, and there's nowhere I can look in the room where I don’t see people I met before,” he said.
Since the start of Davis’s tenure, he has emphasized the importance of transparency and communication. This extends not only to Fairmont State’s internal operations, he explained, but also to its relationship with Fairmont more broadly — including Pierpont Community & Technical College.
“When I was interviewing, I kept hearing, ‘Fairmont State and Fairmont, West Virginia are the best kept secrets,’ and that always drove me crazy,” Davis said. “I came from an institution that for years was known as the best kept secret.”
“I kept saying, ‘Let’s stop telling secrets,’” he continued. “Let’s tell people who we are. Let’s tell people what’s important about what we do. And let’s do that together.”
Throughout the luncheon, Hayward and Davis alike emphasized the importance of communication and collaboration between the two schools. When asked what specifically this collaboration would look like, the two offered complementary answers.
Hayward said he would be meeting with Davis at least once a quarter, though they would likely meet more frequently.
Currently, Hayward said he is deepening his understanding of the programming offered by Pierpont Community & Technical College, and that he hopes immersing himself in the school’s academics will make him better prepared for collaboration in the fall, when both schools hope to create strategic action plans.
“We shouldn’t be reinventing the wheel, right?” Davis said. “We should be figuring out what pieces worked before that we can build around, and then what we need to rebuild.”
Davis said a major step will be empowering Fairmont and its community to bolster Marion County “as a home for higher education.” This might include the institutions working with the local government to support educational opportunities and programming, he added.
Representatives from local organizations expressed their gratitude for the presidents and their willingness to answer questions from community stakeholders.
“It’s very unusual to have the new Fairmont State University president and the new Pierpont Community & Technical College president start at the same time,” Chamber President Tina Shaw said. “We felt it was important that [the community] have an opportunity to meet them.”
“While the missions of the university and the college are a little bit different, they both want to offer their students the very best they can,” she added.
Sen. Mike Caputo (D-13), who has represented Marion County in the West Virginia Legislature for 27 years, said that seeing the two presidents come together “warms my heart.”
“I’ve been through about three divorces and three remarriages between these institutions,” he said. “It is just wonderful to see that working relationship.”
