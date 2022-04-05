MORGANTOWN — Ever since West Virginia's football team gathered for spring practice, there have been distractions piled upon defections, causing Coach Neal Brown to detour from a carefully laid out path the 15-practice spring was supposed to travel down.
If there were two things he was adamant about on the offensive side of the ball, that he was turning over to new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, it was returning the offensive line intact was the foundation upon which he could build and that even though there have been multiple defections and the numbers were smaller than expected, the wide receivers room would be one of the stronger groups on the entire team.
And, to help them along, Brown brought in Tony Washington, a rising young assistant who had drawn high praise for his work at Coastal Carolina, in taking them to the next step under Harrell's guidance in an Air Raid offense that leans almost as heavily on the wideouts as it does on the quarterback.
The top three returning receivers now under Washington's tutelage as a group offer exactly the kind of variety an Air Raid offense likes, running from big play capabilities to possession skills that can make third and fourth down plays successful.
The heart of the receiving room is built around veterans Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Kaden Prather, who currently has more potential than catches but who may develop into the best of what they believe is a very good bunch.
"Kaden Prather had three really good days," Brown said on Saturday. "He took a step back today, but he's on the verge of being a special-type player."
He dipped his toe in the waters last year as a freshman late in the season and they are expecting a lot of growth out of him this spring and over the summer.
"He is just a young kid who, I think, doesn't know how good he really is," Washington said Saturday. "I think he can be phenomenal. I think he can be one of the best players I have worked with. I think he will be an NFL draft guy. All those guys can, but I think KP has a ton of potential. With him, it is just understanding that I have to be locked in every day."
It is very much what the other two lead receivers — Ford-Wheaton and James — have had to do as they went through a maturation process to bring them to the point where they may benefit not only from the new offense but from not having Winston Wright Jr. and Isaiah Esdale around to take catches away from them.
Both of them, along with Sean Ryan, went into the transfer portal, which hurt depth but the truth is, in today's game they make way, way too much out of depth.
These athletes today are trained better than any ever have been, have every technical and physical advantage along with nutritional guidance and sleep being monitored that if they can't be "full-time" receivers, then maybe they ought to go to the Jerry Rices, Larry Fitzgeralds and Randy Mosses of yesterday and learn their secrets.
Ford-Wheaton, a redshirt junior, caught 42 passes for 575 yards and three scores last year while not a featured receiver.
"When I look at Bryce Ford-Wheaton, I look at probably one of the best physical specimens I have ever worked with," Washington said. "I have been a lot of places and seen a lot of good players, but just the size that he has, the ability that he has, is really good. I think he can be a phenomenal player."
And James, he made big strides last year to get rid of the "dropsies" that has plagued him through his career.
"He is an elite twitch player," Washington said. "He has a lot of quickness and a lot of speed. He is going to be really good. He has played really good so far throughout spring ball."
Washington's word is worth listening to. He came to Coastal Carolina after a 6-7 season at a time when they were ready to explode on the national scene, putting together a pair of 11-win years.
Washington came out of Appalachian State with the same kind of dreams the players he now is coaching have, but was in a similar situation as them, wondering if those dreams could be attained.
"That dream of going to the NFL, it was out there it wasn't really attainable," he said. "For me, I remember the first call I got from my agent before my senior year. I was filling out grad school applications. I was going to go to grad school for architecture. I'd given up on the NFL dream and was kind of focusing on what was next. I got that call and then realized that maybe it was a possibility."
He turned up the juice on his approach and wound up joining the Colts as a free agent. He's hoping he can get across to his receivers how important this year is to them.
Neal Brown believes he can pull it off.
"Tony is really a good teacher," he said. "I like his temperament with the guys. The things that I like are that he played in the NFL and has played in numerous winning programs and played in multiple offenses, so he's able to bring ideas.
"And he's a developer. He has a guy that should get drafted from Coastal this year and they have another one that's coming up the pipe that should be drafted as well," Brown said. "He's proven recruiting wise. There are a lot of positives."
With some other talent in the room in the person of Reese Smith, Jarel Williams and redshirt sophomore Preston Fox, Washington has a group that could make a big jump in a new offense this year.
