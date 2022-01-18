MORGANTOWN — It was supposed to be the biggest, most important night of West Virginia's basketball season.
No. 1 Baylor was coming to the Coliseum to face a new-look West Virginia team that was establishing its own identity as a contender in the Big 12 race.
A week ago, everything was on track for a gigantic showdown between two talented, hard-playing teams roaring toward each other like a couple of teenaged drivers playing a game of chicken.
What a difference a week makes.
The Mountaineers were 12-2 as they went to Kansas, facing the No. 9 team. A win would have turned the Baylor game into a national event.
Baylor was undefeated and had won 21 games in a row dating back to last season.
This figured to be one of those tickets you would keep in a scrapbook, one of the games you would tell your grandchildren about in future years.
Then the unthinkable occurred.
Kansas beat up on West Virginia by 25 points.
OK, that happens when teams go to Kansas.
But Baylor? The Bears lost to Texas Tech. Then they lost to Oklahoma State, the team that WVU had managed rather easily in its last win.
From No. 1 to nowhere went Baylor. They became the first No. 1 team in the history of AP's men's college basketball poll to lose two home games in a week.
All of a sudden, this took on the aura of a game of survival for both teams.
Certainly, WVU is teetering on the edge with a trip to Lubbock to face Texas Tech scheduled next and a game against Oklahoma after that.
As stated, it wasn't so much that WVU lost at Kansas, not even so much by the margin of losing.
But the Mountaineers lost more than a game. They lost their attitude.
"We quit competing, which we don't do. But we did," Huggins said. "We quit competing."
That was the most troubling development. The game may have been over when KU went on its dizzying run, but the season didn't end there.
Playing in the Big 12, the toughest conference in the country, you will be buried if you don't bring your best and play your hardest every game.
OK, Taz Sherman had a bad game against Kansas, but Huggins put an asterisk aside it by noting that he had not yet come all the way back from a battle with COVID-19.
He indicated on Tuesday's Zoom call that Sherman was not back to himself in Monday's practice.
In fact, all three players who were quarantined by COVID-19 protocols — Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Keedy Johnson — all had sub-par performances at Kansas.
The one good thing WVU could take out of that loss was that Malik Curry made up for the points lost by Sherman's off night.
Curry scored 23 and went 11 for 11 from the free throw line, but nearly everyone else went AWOL and that is unacceptable to Huggins, to the fans and, to be honest, to the players themselves. But they are human and when you have no answers it eats away at you.
"We have gotten into this habit of kind of jogging through things rather than running through things," Huggins said. "(Against Kansas) things started going bad and ... when you are not as athletic, not as big and strong, you have to make compensations.
"You have to play harder. You have to concentrate on boxing out every time. You have to pass the ball every time. We don't have the work ethic that we had when the season started for whatever reason."
Now this is perhaps an overreaction, for just a couple of days earlier the effort was superb against Oklahoma State.
That magnified the letdown that occurred in Lawrence when shots failed to fall and when the Jayhawks fed off the energy of the crowd and turned the game into a track meet.
WVU is hoping that rather than being the start of a slide, the Kansas game will provide an awakening.
"It's definitely a wake-up call," forward Jalen Bridges said. "I felt like people were too up on themselves. As a team, we got a little too satisfied and you can't ever do that."
If WVU has problems, so, too, does Baylor, which went from invincible to invisible in a week and now has to try to straighten things out on the road in as difficult a road environment as there is in the conference.
The Baylor defense, which had been among the nation's best, did not break down. But like WVU, the offense disappeared, scoring only 54 points against Oklahoma State after scoring just 62 in the Texas Tech loss.
Unlike WVU, Baylor showed heart in the Oklahoma State loss, cutting a one-time 18-point deficit with a late 14-2 run to move to within a point.
The Bears did not score again, however, and looked as if they lacked confidence at times, according to color commentator Fran Fraschilla during the broadcast.
