FAIRMONT — When the pandemic led to people losing their jobs throughout the country, several utility companies put their customers' bills on pause.
However, those companies would eventually resume collecting payments on those bills, which left thousands of customers with unpaid bills.
"There for a while when utilities weren't shutting off, they were still sending out notices," said Emily Brown, executive assistant for the Connecting Link. "At that time, we were trying to encourage people if you get that shut-off notice, 'Go ahead and try to get it taken care of before they do start coming out to shut it off.'"
According to Brown, the Connecting Link has always had bill assistance programs that aim to help people pay utility bills, and the winter is a crucial time for customers.
Each year, the Connecting Link has grant money to help residents pay gas and electric bills through an application process managed by the Fairmont nonprofit.
"We are still able to assist with utilities," Brown said. "We have received some extra CARES Act funding to help with that, they just have to call and we are scheduling by appointment only."
Last winter, the Connecting Link spent thousands of dollars to help more than 200 people with their heating bills, she said.
"We had about 250 for gas or electric or other heat sources," Brown said. "So about 250 just in that four-and-a-half-month time span. On average, we will see bulls anywhere between $100 and $2,000."
Brown said the agency is prepared to help anyone with their utility bills, because there are no income requirements to connected to the aid program. Brown said residents who need assistance should call The Connecting Link to schedule an appointment at 304-363-4882.
"We try to pull funds together to try to help everybody as best we can," Brown said. "We have a very good relationship with Mon Power, Dominion; sometimes they are able to accept a lower amount — especially in the winter months — so they don't get shut off."
