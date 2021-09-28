FAIRMONT — The months of practice and regular season meets for teams around the state have lead up to the regional tournaments taking place this week. For the nine teams comprising Class-AA Region 1, their time to show what they were made of came Monday at Green Hills.
With the top two teams qualifying — and the two lowest individual scores from the non-qualifying teams also taking a state bid — Monday had its share of drama, with the second and third teams being separated by just eight points, and a shoot-out being required to determine an individual bid by two players on the same team.
Keyser High and North Marion High came in first and second, respectively, with team scores of 250 and 256. Drew Malnick shot 78 for Keyser, lowest among the field, while Evan Hall shot 82 for North Marion, tops on his team.
"I came out, played some good golf," Hall said. "Putts were a little off today, but it's the best round I've shot all year and I'm glad today was the day I did it."
Hall's performance was much needed for his Huskies, who are returning to the state tourney after back-to-back runner-up finishes.
"We were just making sure everybody was ready, making sure nobody was overthinking anything," Hall said of his team's mindset. "We just told each other to play golf the way we know how to play, and we did."
For the two individual bids, Sara Vera of Berkeley Springs secured her spot with an 82, and two competitors had to take part in a one-round play-off for the second spot, as both shot an 83.
The pair were Logan Huffman and Landen Barkley — both of Fairmont Senior.
Barkley came out on top in the battle, placing his tee-shot squarely on the green and putting in from there.
"I just tried to not be nervous," said Barkley, a sophomore making his first state appearance. "I wanted to make sure I got a good shot up on the green so I could get a two-putt for par."
With one of his players qualifying for the state tournament, Fairmont Senior head coach Luke Corley had mixed emotions at the end of the day at Green Hills.
"I'm disappointed, first of all, that we did not make it as a team," Corley said. "That's been our goal all year was to go as a team and that didn't happen, but I guess the second-best prize is having one of our players get to go to state."
"It was very difficult to watch both of them play off for that final spot, that's the first time in my coaching career two teammates have played off on my team. I'm very happy for Landen, and my heart hurts for Logan."
The state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 5-6 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
Complete results for the regional tournament—
Keyser: Drew Malnick 78, Noah Broadwater 83, Dylan Wilson 89, Evan Ack 103, total 250.
North Marion: Evan Hall 82, Will Lemasters 86, Dylan Runner 88, Michael Tarley 95, total 256.
Fairmont Senior: Logan Huffman 83, Landen Barkley 83, Caden Musgrove 98, Tristan Wolford 104, total 264.
Grafton: Dustin Keener 87, Brayden Palmer 93, Aiden Sheme 97, Wyatt Poliay 101, total 277.
East Fairmont: Jacob Laya 88, Traijon Cather 95, Tanner Bartholow 99, Blake Hunt 101, total 282.
Frankfort: Chase McCoy 86, Landon Moorehead 95, Bryson Lane 101, Keegan Bennet 103, total 282.
Berkeley Springs: Sara Vera 82, Dakota Hamrick 103, Truly Henry 130, Peyton Caldwell NS, total 315.
Oak Glen: Logan Weekley 108, Brady Chaney 111, Caleb Lang 118, Seanessy Adkins 119, total 338.
Weir: Jude Smith 96, Jake Bostaph 105, Zion Spencer 141, Mason Drobish 159, total 342.
